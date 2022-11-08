Smart Toys Market Analysis, Major Competitor and Strategies 2028

Smart Toys Industry Overview

The global smart toys market size was valued at USD 10.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% from 2021 to 2028.

A rise in the middle-class population, coupled with the rising smartphone penetration, is a major factor fueling the market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing awareness regarding smart toys through tablets, smartphones, and social media platforms is encouraging customers to adopt technology-led toys.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Smart Toys Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the toy industry owing to the rising cases and disruption in the supply chain. Additionally, labor restraints impacted the demand for smart toys in the early months of the pandemic. During the pandemic, the support of social media platforms and the influence of the TV and media industry supported the industry growth.

Key players like Hasbro are introducing television series and videos based on famous movies such as Frozen and Mulan. Key players in the industry are increasing the adoption of e-commerce and social media platforms to expand their consumer base. The growing importance of education-based learning is acting as an opportunity for key players to introduce learning toys equipped with technologies such as IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key players operating in the smart toys industry have also optimized the use of online retailing by providing discounts and offers to consumers to increase revenue. For instance, as per Spielwarenmesse, a fair organizer has reported that several independent retailers during the pandemic shifted to online operations to survive during the pandemic.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Electronic & Electrical Industry Research Reports.

Educational Robots Market – The global educational robots market size was valued at USD 843.82 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global educational robots market size was valued at USD 843.82 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028. Artificial Intelligence Market – The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 93.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

December 2020: Lego Group announced to open its first Lego retail store in Salt Lake City in Utah, the U.S. The store provides immersive experiences for the customers with the inclusion of a wide range of toys.

Lego Group announced to open its first Lego retail store in Salt Lake City in Utah, the U.S. The store provides immersive experiences for the customers with the inclusion of a wide range of toys. February 2018: Hasbro entered into an agreement with Netflix to create play experiences for kids based on the Netflix show super monster. The agreement will help the company to produce a wide range of toys under the Playskool brand.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global smart toys market include

Playmobil

Pillar Learning

Sega Toys Co. Ltd.

LeapFrog Enterprises Inc.

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Lego System A/S

Robofi LLC

Tomy Co. Ltd.

Doctor’s Associates Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Smart Toys Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.