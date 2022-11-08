Architectural Coatings Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2031

The architectural coatings market accumulated a market value of US$ 77,888 Mn in 2021 and is expected to register a positive CAGR of 4.52% in the assessment period 2022-2032 by garnering a market value of US$ 121,000 Mn.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Architectural Coatings Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Architectural Coatings market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Architectural Coatings market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Architectural Coatings market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Architectural Coatings Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

  • PPG Industries
  • Akzo Nobel
  • The Sherwin-Williams Co
  • RPM International Inc.
  • E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co.
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • The Valspar Corp
  • BASF Coatings
  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
  • Asian Paints Ltd
  • Behr Process Corp
  • Benjamin Moore & Co.
  • Nippon Paint (USA)
  • Dunn-Edwards Corporation
  • Ennis-Flint, Shawcor Ltd
  • Kelly-Moore Paint Co., Inc.
  • Cloverdale Paint Inc.
  • Dow Coatings

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

  • By Resin Type :
    • Acrylic Architectural Coatings
    • UV Curable Resins Architectural Coatings
    • Fluoropolymers Architectural Coatings
    • Urethane Architectural Coatings
    • Metallic Additive Architectural Coatings
    • Other Architectural Coatings (epoxy, polyalkyds and amines)
  • By Formulation Type :
    • Solvent Borne Architectural Coatings
    • Water Borne Architectural Coatings
  • By Application :
    • Architectural Coatings for Residential Applications
    • Architectural Coatings Non Residential Applications

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East Africa

