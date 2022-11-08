New study: Managed Switches Market to reach US$ 39.4 billion by the end of 2032

The global managed switches market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 17.6 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 39.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Worldwide sales of managed switches accounted for around 68% share of the global Ethernet switches market at the end of 2021.

The offer in this portion accompanies many open doors including fabricating items, appropriation, retail, and showcasing administrations. Broad rounds of essential and a far reaching optional exploration have been utilized by the examiners at Fact.MR to show up at different assessments and projections for Demand of Managed Switches Market both at worldwide and provincial levels.

Key players 

  • Alcatel-Lucent
  • Allied Telesis, Inc.
  • Arista
  • Beckhoff Automation
  • NETGEAR, Inc.
  • Brocade Communication Systems, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Dell Technologies
  • D-Link Corporation
  • Eaton Corporation Hewlett-Packard
  • H3C
  • Honeywell International
  • HP Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Juniper Network
  • ODM Direct
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Siemens SE

Segmentation of Managed Switches Industry Research

  • By Number of Ports :

    • Less than 8 Ports
    • 8-16 Ports
    • 16-24 Ports
    • 24-48 Ports
    • Above 48 Ports

  • By Switch Speed :

    • less 500 Mbps
    • 500mbps – 1 Gbps
    • 1-10 Gbps
    • 10-50 Gbps
    • Above 10 Gbps

  • By Layer Type :

    • Layer 2
    • Layer 3

  • By Switches Type :

    • Stackable Managed Switches
    • Standalone Managed Switches

  • By Device Type :

    • PoE
    • Non-PoE

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Online Sales
      • Company-based Websites
      • e-commerce Platforms
    • Offline Sales
      • Specialty Stores
      • Electronics Device Stores
      • Others

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Aerospace & Defense
    • Automation & Robotics
    • Academics & Research
    • Electric & Electronics
    • Healthcare & Life Sciences
    • IT &Telecommunication
    • Manufacturing
    • Logistics & Warehousing
    • Retail & Consumer Goods
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep..), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

