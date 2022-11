New study: Managed Switches Market to reach US$ 39.4 billion by the end of 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The global managed switches market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 17.6 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 39.4 billion by the end of 2032.

Worldwide sales of managed switches accounted for around 68% share of the global Ethernet switches market at the end of 2021.

Key players

Alcatel-Lucent

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Arista

Beckhoff Automation

NETGEAR, Inc.

Brocade Communication Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies

D-Link Corporation

Eaton Corporation Hewlett-Packard

H3C

Honeywell International

HP Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Network

ODM Direct

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Siemens SE

Segmentation of Managed Switches Industry Research

By Number of Ports : Less than 8 Ports 8-16 Ports 16-24 Ports 24-48 Ports Above 48 Ports

By Switch Speed : less 500 Mbps 500mbps – 1 Gbps 1-10 Gbps 10-50 Gbps Above 10 Gbps

By Layer Type : Layer 2 Layer 3

By Switches Type : Stackable Managed Switches Standalone Managed Switches

By Device Type : PoE Non-PoE

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Company-based Websites e-commerce Platforms Offline Sales Specialty Stores Electronics Device Stores Others

By End-use Industry : Aerospace & Defense Automation & Robotics Academics & Research Electric & Electronics Healthcare & Life Sciences IT &Telecommunication Manufacturing Logistics & Warehousing Retail & Consumer Goods Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep..), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

