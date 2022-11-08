Demand For Dried Fruit Extracts Market Is Set To Grow At A Higher Pace Over The Medium- And Long-Run By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The food and beverage industry is endorsing a considerable growth rate in different regions around the world. Thus, it is generating huge demand for dried fruit extracts to use in a number of applications as it is a rich source for nutrients and phytochemicals, which are very crucial for the human body. The citation of these products is extensively used in the making of jams and many other products. Besides, such products also used in the packed fruit saps and juices so as to maintain the nourishing value of the juice. Business is set to experience absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 350 Mn by 2031.

The global dried fruit extracts market is expected to witness a higher growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for rich nutrition diet and foodstuffs across the globe. The protracted shelf life of dried fruits is more as compared to fruits, packing and carrying feature, united with easy storage is further likely to augment the consumption of dried fruits extracts. Whereas, manufacturers are focusing on launching new products with a long shelf life that can be utilized for various applications.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=850

Key Segments

By Nature Type

Conventional

Organic

By Form Type

Powder

Liquid

By Distribution Channel Type

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket

Online Retails

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

By End User Type

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Household

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East And Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

South Africa

Other Africa

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=850

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dried Fruit Extracts?

Being a fragmented market, key manufacturers have a dominant presence across regions through streamlined distribution networks. Some of the leading manufacturers are

Archer Daniels Midland

Monik Fruit Group

Graceland Fruit

Kane grade

Dohler

Sweet Dried Fruit

Nikken Foods

Van Drunen Farms

Plant lipids

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=850

Rising Health Conscious is Likely to Augment Dried Fruit Extracts Sales

The growth of dried fruit extracts is projected to be shaped by the number of benefits vacant by these dried fruit extracts. Additionally, such products are able to give tremendous flavoring and coloring properties. The human body is capable to engross dried fruit extract flavors very easily, which makes it progressively more popular product among others.

High nourishment values make it an excellent choice amongst health aware people. All these influences are anticipated to drive the expansion of the global dried fruit extracts potentials over the forecast period. The high disposable income of the people allows them to go for highly rated food items, like dried fruits and their extracts. Such factors are expected to portend well for the overall demand.

Cosmetics made by dried fruit extracts are having distinctive attention due to their natural source with an additional superfluous advantage with no side effects to human body. Especially, prominent beauty brands are spending millions of dollars on these products for fascinating end users and in turn resulting in the extension of dried fruit extracts consumption.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556610765/x-ray-fluoroscopy-market-neurosurgery-is-expected-to-lead-the-market-by-application-accounting-for-6-5-cagr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: