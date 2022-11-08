Extensive Growth Opportunities To Be Witnessed By Compound Horse Feedstuff Market By 2031

The animal feed industry is growing at a high pace owing to the increasing demand for healthy and energetic feed. Horse feed among all animal feed has witnessed steady market growth from past half decade and has created absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 180 Mn during historic time frame. The straight feed being provided to horses as a source of energy has shown incompleteness for diet. Whereas, compound horse feedstuff made horses more energetic and active. According to the latest research by Fact MR., the compound horse feedstuff market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Segments

By Form

  • Pellets
  • Cubes
  • Powder

By Nutrition Type

  • High fiber
  • Low Starch
  • High protein
  • High fats

By Region

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Compound Horse Feedstuff?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of compound horse feedstuff include

  • Big V Feeds
  • Triple Crown Horse Feeds
  • Bailey’s horse feeds
  • Nutrena Animal Feeds
  • Target Feeds Ltd
  • Spillers Horse Feeds
  • Omega Fields
  • Horse Tech Inc
  • Farmvet
  • Allen
  • Page
  • Others

What is Driving Demand for Compound Horse Feedstuff?

Equestrian sports gained tremendous popularity over the past few years, people across the globe especially in developed economies are opting for such sport over others. Expeditious international recognition of equestrian sports, such as endurance riding, horse racing, dressage events and others drive the requirement for compound horse feed and create an open space for the feed manufacturers.

The compound horse feed not only boosts up the performance and meets the high energy requirement of horses but also protects them from various muscular disorders such as laminitis and azoturia. Horses need dietary fats to perform well even without gallbladder horses can digest dietary fats which provide nutritional advantages such as, high vitamin absorption, omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acid and others. Growing demand for extensive nutrition of horses is the major factor driving the requirement for compound feedstuff.

