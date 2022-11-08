Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Automatic Dicing Saw Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Automatic Dicing Saw Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Automatic Dicing Saw Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation



Key Segments

By Type

Semi – Automatic

Full – Automatic

By Application

Silicon wafers Dicing

Semiconductors Dicing

Glass sheets Dicing

Ceramic Dicing

Others

By Dicing Blade

Nickel-Bond Dicing Blades

Resin-Bond Dicing Blades

Metal Sintered Dicing Blades

By End-use Industry

Electronics & Semiconductor

Military & Aerospace

Telecommunications

Universities

Passive Component Manufacturing

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordics Benelux Russia

South Asia & Pacific India ASEAN Oceania

East Asia China Japan South Korea

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Turkey Northern Africa South Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Semiconductor Industry Growth to be the Torch Bearer for Automatic Dicing Saw Sales

Rising demand for number of semiconductor devices required for data centers and IoT and along with increasing self-driving cars, component manufacturing sector are some of the major factors to drive the automatic dicing saws sales.

With penetration of semiconductors in almost all industry verticals the market is anticipated to witness growth. Manufacturers are focused on reducing footprints while improving production capacities at the same time, hence sales are likely to improve over the course of the assessment period.

Key Players



DISCO Corporation

Dynatex International

TOKYO SEIMITSU

Loadpoint Micross Components

SR Co.Ltd

Advanced Dicing Technologies Ltd. (ADT)

Shenyang Heyan Technology Co.Ltd.

Accretech.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

