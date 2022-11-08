Meal Delivery Carts And Rack Business Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 10% During 2021-2031

Meal delivery carts are used to transport hot and fresh food, using it meals can be delivered in bulk depending upon the number of racks. They are extensively used by food service operators, hospitals, and hotels.

The end-users demand has been evolving for years in order to cater to their customer’s inefficient way. The need for multiple racks, good insulation, and maneuverability in meal delivery carts is increasing among the end-users.

In addition, the requirement for automated/IOT based meal delivery carts for contactless delivery of food to the COVID-19 infected people in the hospitals to bolster the business of meal delivery carts. Thus, demand for such delivery modes is estimated to multiply the sales of the meal delivery carts and will project a double-digit CAGR by the end of 2031.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6436

Hospitals are Likely to Bolster Meal Delivery Carts and Racks Sales

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively affected the sales of meal delivery carts and racks projecting a CAGR of over 8% in 2020. Such an increase in sales is attributed to the fact that, in 2020 higher number of COVID-19 infections has forced the regulatory authorities to increase the number of hospitals in their regions.

This also, created a requirement for delivering hot and fresh food to the infected patients owing to which the demand for meal delivery carts and racks increased.

Even after the pandemic, the demand for meal delivery carts and racks in hospitals is estimated to skyrocket owing to increasing cases of post-COVID-19 affects such as white and black fungus.

US Meal Delivery Carts and Racks Market Outlook

US is one of the largest markets for meal delivery carts and racks globally. The US market is anticipated to swell by 1.6X times by 2031 compared to 2021. Demand is likely to increase in the next ten years, as a number of end-use industries make gradual recovery.

Despite of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe, the US has successfully recovered from it, owing to successful vaccination of more than 50% of the population by the governing body. The country announced full unlock, allowing all the industries to get back on track.

This has also allowed the restaurant and food operating services to resume at full pace. The food operating services are the major end-users of meal delivery carts and racks, using which they transport hot and cold food to various local destinations.

Key food service providers such as US Foods, North Star Foodservice and Alliant Logistics are the ones controlling food logistics business in the U.S and are active customers of meal delivery carts and racks. The players in the country have partnered with these service providers for trading meal carts and their replacement parts enabling them to have continuous business and profits for long-term.

Meal Delivery Carts and Racks Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6436

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Meal Delivery Carts and Racks?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of insulated dog house include

Cambro

Carter-hoffmann

Cadco

Cres Cor

Dinex

Imc Teddy

Lakeside

Lockwood Manufacturing

MYUNGSE CMK C0.Ltd.

Shandong Boxing Youhe Kitchen Industry Co.Ltd.

Zhangjiagang Bestran Technology Co. Ltd.

The leading manufacturers and suppliers in the business are focusing on establishing a long-term partnership with the end-users, in order to avail continuous business opportunity.

In addition, new entrants in this business are introducing low-cost delivery carts, which can sustain for a life-cycle of near about 18 years. Through such an offering, their major aim is to gain popularity in a shorter time period.

Key Segments

· By No of Trays

Below 10 Between 10-20 Between 21-31 Above 31



· By Power Fuel Type

Electric Non-Electric



· By Insulation Type

Insulated Non-Insulated



· By Storage Type

Cold Storage Hot Storage



· By Width Size

Below 25″ Between 26″-50″ Between 50″-70″ Above 70″



· By Material Type

Stainless Steel Aluminum Plastic Others



· By End-Use

Hospitals Hotels & Restaurants Educational Institutions Manufacturing Units Others



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6436

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com