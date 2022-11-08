Latest research study conducted by Fact.MR elaborates the past, present and future potential of global mini security camera market. The historical (2016-2031) value CAGR being 6.7%, the market promised to have enough potential attracting camera goliaths to step in “mini” category.

The proactive nature of players towards device up gradation along with technology infusion is the principal driving force for rising mini security camera sales. Market in future is ought to be more lucrative over the coming ten years (2021-2031), suggested by the healthy CAGR of 7.4%.

Which Factors are Proliferating Mini Security Camera Sales?

Mini security camera industry is poised to be driven by a number of factors including cameras becoming an essential asset of the residences backed up by the increasing purchasing power of consumers. Also, cost effective and wireless solutions provided by manufacturers are exciting sales of mini security cameras.

Evolving consumer demands of having CCTVs installed in their residences and commercial spaces provides an uplift to the mini security camera installations. Continuous video surveillance and ease of use with smartphones or TVs again push the attention of consumers towards security cameras. For getting control over thefts and burglary, the number of CCTV installations in homes and offices is expected to surge in the coming years.

Investments in the housing sector and construction sector GVA over the years would put on the accelerator to the number of camera installations in the medium-term forecast.

On the other side of the coin, manufacturers are the real growth enablers wherein they are blending AI, ML, and 4K resolution in the tiniest camera available in the market space. Optimum backup and storage along with improving the latency of devices for real-time pattern recognition are also worked upon by the camera providers.

How has the Pandemic affected Mini Security Camera Installation Practices?

The impact of COVID-19 over mini security camera installations have remained somewhat balanced but more towards a downturn. Almost all key countries had to undergo strict lockdowns putting a pause in newly residential and commercial constructions.

This situation postponed the number of camera installations worldwide, the major impact being reported by North America, Asia and parts of European region. However, the already deployed systems proved to be a great help in keeping an eye on respective properties as the world was following WFH practice.

From the 4th quarter of 2020, the camera installations again picked prominence in key countries, providing the industry “real boost”. With situations going under control in almost every crucial region of the world, the mini security camera sales would follow the predicted trajectory of 7.4% in the optimistic scenarios.

How is the market behavior in United States?

US is amongst the largest market considering mini security camera installations. High disposable income along with the trend of both parents working in the country necessitates deployment of mini security cameras over residence. Further, US reported the highest number of mini camera installations back in 2019.

US mini security camera industry is set to follow the historic pattern of bust and boom during the review period 2021-2031. Number of installations is likely to experience a hike in next couple of years, as the construction industry is on a boom.

The country being amongst the top three economies under the predicted construction sector values by 2030, holds huge potential for mini security camera. Other prominent factor is presence of huge vendors supplying devices and technologies at competitive prices. All-in-all, US mini security camera industry is opportunistic over the medium term timeframe.

Walkthrough over Market Actors of Mini Security Cameras

IFITech

Arecont Vision LLC

Avigilon Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Techwin

Sony Electronics Inc.

Vicon Industries Inc

Canon Inc.

Cisco System Inc.

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.etc.

are some of the leading manufactures of mini security cameras.

From regional to global, all players resonating in the camera space are going leaps and bounds over devices and technology. From wireless and PTZ cameras to integrating AI and ML into the surveillance systems, the manufacturers have a lot to offer. All these innovation that too at competitive prices is what making actors win their respective market shares in the space.

Key Segments

· By System Type

Analog IP



· By Mount Type

Pole Surface / Wall



· By Resolution Type

Non HD HD Full HD UHD



· By Connectivity

Wired Wireless



· By Ability

PTZ Fixed



· By Application Area

Indoor Outdoor



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

