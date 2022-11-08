Prophylaxis Pastes Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During The Year 2021-2031

An increase in awareness about dental hygiene leads to the driving demand for the growth of the market. However, companies are focusing to introduce a dental solution that would deliver the benefits of dental hygiene which in turn would drive the market growth.

For instance, NovaMin Technology Inc. has launched a NUPRO NUSolutions prophylaxis paste in collaboration with Dentsply Professional, aiming to benefits the awareness of dental desensitizing, tubule occlusion, and stain removal.

Besides, the rising prevalence of dental disorders owing to lack of oral care and dental hygiene expects to surge the demand for the prophylaxis pastes that expects to propel the prophylaxis pastes market growth in coming years. Additionally, the growing focus on the advancement and launch of efficient pastes that would meet the customers’ demand with concern to its taste and flavor has explored opportunities for the manufacturers to increase focus towards products launches that expects to boost the market growth.

Covid-19 crisis impact on Prophylaxis Pastes Market

The Covid-19 pandemic had projected a significant impact on the fields in dentistry, including routine procedures and how dental education would be delivered. However, countrywide lockdown during the pandemic outbreak has significantly impacted the worldwide economy. Disruption in supply chain, lack of labors and shortage of products anticipated downfall in the prophylaxis pastes market which expects to come to track in coming years.

The US and Canada Prophylaxis Pastes Market Outlook

North America holds the second-largest position in the global prophylaxis pastes market, this region holds the highest share in this market. The rise in the ageing population, dental disorders, and rise in companion healthcare expenditure are the key factors driving the growth of the prophylaxis pastes market in the region of the US and Canada (North America).

Europe Demand Outlook for Prophylaxis Pastes Market

Europe leads the prophylaxis pastes market due to growing awareness of health and dental safety with changing lifestyle. The presence of top companies operating in the prophylaxis pastes market like 3M, Dentsply Sirona, GC Europe are shaping the market which leads to holding the highest position in the global market.

Who are the key players in the Prophylaxis Pastes Market?

Some of the key players of Prophylaxis Pastes Market include

3M

VOCO GmbH

Keystone Industries

Directa AB

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Young Dental

Sultan Healthcare

Kerr Corporation

Premier Dental

Ultradent Products Inc.

Preventech Technologies

Water Pik Inc.

Strategies by the key players

The key players entering into strategies agreements, collaborations to strengthen their product portfolio, expand their sales footprint and penetrate the global market

For instance, in September 2020, Henkel collaborated with Keystone Industries to facilitate the company’s additives for manufacturing solutions in the dental industry. This collaboration will allow Henkel to add dental applications to its 3D printing portfolio while Keystone aims to further scale its successful business in the industry.

Additionally, in August 2018, G&H Orthodontics and Premier Dental collaboration introduced oral care solutions that would provide patients with more treatment options with great outcomes.

Key Segments

· By Product

Fine Grit Medium Grit Coarse Grit Extra-coarse grift



· By Application

Dental Academic & Research Institutes Dental Clinics Hospitals Others



· By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug stores Online Pharmacies



· By Region

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

