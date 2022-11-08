Sales of Hybrid Propellants Market To Surge In Coming Years Owing To Growing Adoption Across -Use Industries

According to latest research by Fact.MR, hybrid propellants market is set to witness a CAGR over 6% during 2021-2031. The demand is increasing in the developing countries entering into the world of space research. The evolving needs of the developed nations on composition of the hybrid propellants in the market to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Upcoming Space Missions to Bolster Hybrid Propellant Demand

There are more than 50+ space mission going to be held during 2021-2031. NASA have recently launched its upcoming planetary events list, with its new solar orbiter mission to commence on 8th August 2021. Similar, missions are planned by the Americas private space organization SpaceX. With these many new missions in the coming years, the demand for propellants is estimated to be sky-rocketing.

Most of the organizations focus is on development of light weighted economical rockets with efficient propulsion. The hybrid propellant is the one which is economically feasible and has lighter mass compared to other fuel forms. Thus, its demand will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Platform Satellites CubeSats Small Satellites Nanosatellites Microsatellites Minisatellites Medium Satellites (500-2,500 KG) Large Satellites (>2,500kg) Capsules/Cargos Crewed Spacecraft or Human Space flight Uncrewed or Unmanned Spacecraft Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes Rovers/Spacecraft Landers Launch Vehicles Small Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg) Medium to Heavy Launch Vehicles (>350,000 KG) Reusable Launch Vehicles

By System Component Thrusters Chemical Propulsion Thrusters Cold & Warm Gas Thrusters Monopropellant Thrusters Bipropellant Thrusters Electric Propulsion Thrusters Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) or Ion Thruster Hall Effect Thruster (HET) High-Efficiency Multi-Stage Plasma Thruster (HEMP-T) Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT) Quad Confinement Thruster (QCT) Magneto Plasma Dynamic (MPD) Thruster Others Propellant Feed Systems Propellant Tanks Monopropellant Tanks Bipropellat Tanks Regulators Valves Turbo Pumps Combustion Chambers Rocket Motors Nozzles Propulsion Thermal Control Power Processing Units Others

By Propulsion Type Chemical Propulsion Solid Liquid Hybrid Green Non-chemical Propulsion Electric Propulsion Xenon Argon Krypton Hydrogen Others Solar Propulsion Solar Sail Propulsion Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Solar Thermal Propulsion Tether Propulsion Nuclear propulsion Laser Propulsion

By Support Service Design, Engineering, & Operation Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution Fueling & Launch Support

By Orbit Low Earth orbit (LEO) Medium Earth orbit (MEO) Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

By End User Commercial Satellite Operators/Owners Space Launch Service Providers Government & Defense Defense Sector National Space Agencies Others



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Hybrid Propellants?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of hybrid propellants include

Antrix

Aerojet Rocketdyne

SpaceX

Blue Origin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK)

The Boeing Company

Safran S.A. (ArianeGroup)

China Great Wall Industry Corporation

IHI Corporation

NPO Energomash

Virgin Galactic

Yuzhmash

Rocket Lab

Lockheed Martin Corporation

National Aeronautics

Space Administration (NASA) among others.

The market is moderately consolidated and have countable number of key players involved in controlling the hybrid propellants business. The players are inclining towards establishing long term contracts with the end-users and are emphasizing more on improving the fuel quality and composition based on the evolving requirements of the users. For new entrants to enter this business starting up in developing countries investing in space research, would fetch them new business opportunities during their initial years.

Hybrid Propellants Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

