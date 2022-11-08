Dental Etching Agents Demand Is Set To Witness Steady Growth Of 3.8% CAGR During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

Etching Agents are something which, form resin tags within dentin structure by demineralizing enough of the dentin and also opens the dentinal tubules. It is a material that is used to do adhesion between the tooth surface and dental material and also helps in take away the smear layer that is present after tooth preparation.

The global market is set to witness a favorable growth, positively influenced due to rise in the incidence of diabetes in patients with poor control of blood glucose resulting in the prevalence of oral disorders like periodontitis and gingivitis among others, and is set to act as one of the major factors owing to the growth of the market. Cosmetic dentistry for aesthetic purposes is also expected to positively impact the market.

Furthermore, technological advancement and patient compliance achieved due to advanced etching agents drive the demand.

Rising technological advancement related to patient concerns likely to augment dental etching agents sales

The rise in technological advancements used to restrict discomfort, pain, sensitivity due to traditional applications of dental procedures or old etching agents such as wax or gums. So the company came up with new technology of resin or gel etching agent acts as a driver in the growth of the dental etching agents sales through reduced risk of sensitivity.

In addition, the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry and dental aesthetic surgeries including treatments such as implants, braces, veneers, bonding, gum surgery, and teeth whitening among others as popular dental treatments are set to augment the growth of the market. Fulfilling the purpose of improved oral appearance and aesthetic satisfaction among consumers drives the demand of the market.

US and Canada Dental Etching Agents Demand Outlook

The region of North America currently holds a dominant position amongst all-region. The U.S. and Canada are key markets in North America. The factors owing to the growth of the market in these countries are the increasing number of product approvals by FDA for a key company launched products. For instance, in 2020 Dentsply Siron got US FDA approval for The Simplant® Digital surgical Guide for placement of the dental implant.

And in Canada rising awareness of dental health and adoption of new products by the population of these countries drive the growth of the market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dental Etching Agents?

The key manufacturers in the dental etching agents are

Septodont

Dentsply Sirona

Anqing Topeak Medical Co.Ltd.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

3M Company

KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL

P&G

GSK (UK)

Tokuyama Dental Corp

Kohdent Roland Kohler Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Vista Dental Products

Power Dental USA Inc.

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd.

Weifang Huaxing Medical Instruments Co.Ltd.

Nakanishi Inc.

RONVIG Dental Mfg A/S.

The key players in the dental etching agents employ the strategy of new product launch and approvals in order to maintain their market structure and expand their product portfolio.

Dental Etching Agents Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Segments

· By Product Type

Self-etching Agent Total Etching Agent Other Etching Agents



· By Technology Type

Water Based Solvent Based Radiation Based



· By End-user

Dental hospitals Dental clinics Ambulatory surgical centers Dental laboratories Others



· By Region

North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain BENELUX Russia South Asia India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific East Asia China Japan South Korea Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

