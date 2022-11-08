The Shoe Cover Market Showcases Growth Trends For The Forecast Period 2021-2031

A recent report by Fact.MR showcases growth trends for the shoe cover market for the forecast period 2021-2031. Demand for shoe covers has increased due to the prevalence of COVID-19, especially in the healthcare sector due to the rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness.

As frontline workers continue exposing themselves to infected patients, healthcare authorities are increasing their supply of shoe covers so as to prevent them from coming in contact with the virus.

What is Driving Demand for Shoe Covers?

The awareness for keeping the shoe durable for a long time has increased. In addition, the popularity of sports like football, cricket, and hockey has augmented the demand for shoe covers. Shoe covers are primarily used by end-use industries such as healthcare, food and beverage, sports, construction, and manufacturing.

The shoe cover industry has observed a rise in sales due to its easy usability factor. Shoe covers can be easily worn and removed. This provides great convenience and ease as the material is not rigid.

In the healthcare domain, shoe covers are widely used to prevent contamination of hospital floors. Also, sensitive patient wards such as intensive care units have made it compulsory for shoes to be covered. This has propelled the sales of shoe covers.

Manufacturers are highly capitalizing on the surging demand from millennials, as they exhibit greater alacrity in terms of protecting their shoes and enhancing lifespans. Also, various offers given by the company to attract consumers have boosted the sales of shoe covers.

Since COVID-19’s onset, avoiding exposure to external environments has fueled sales of PPE kits, which also consist of shoe covers. These help stop the spread of airborne diseases, bacteria, and cross-contamination.

The healthcare sector has been using shoe cover dispenser machines in hospitals and laboratories. The shoe dispenser machine takes minimum time to cover the shoe. Thus, not only do shoe covers save time but they also keep laboratories clean. This, in turn, has escalated the growth of the shoe cover market.

Shoe covers for the healthcare industry are made of thick industrial-grade plastic or of water-tight polyurethane. They are waterproof, tearproof, and dustproof, preventing entry of any external biotic or abiotic agent into the body.

Furthermore, the increase in safety measures in the food and beverage industries has increased as the presence of bacteria can hamper the production of food. This has generated fertile ground for heightened uptake of shoe covers by various stakeholders in the food & beverage industry.

COVID-19’s Impact on the Shoe Cover Industry

Since the beginning of COVID-19, awareness in regard to health and sanitation has increased globally. Use of PPE kits was advocated by public and private healthcare authorities across various regions.

Thus, the market for shoe covers increased on a large scale. Industries that initially did not use shoe covers have also adapted to the safety measures set by the government. This has impacted growth of the shoe cover industry positively.

Regional Outlook for Shoe Cover Landscape

North America Shoe Cover Landscape

General awareness and attention towards hygiene and cleanliness have increased in the nation due to the increasing cases of COVID-19.

Furthermore, a burgeoning health care sector has added to the demand for shoe covers in the region. Stringent protocols by the government to follow the COVID-19 norms have increased the sales of shoe covers across the country.

Shoe Cover – Competitive Landscape

Pro shoe covers

Cordova safety products

Royal shoe covers

AMMEX

mbl impex private limited

Nelson Jameson Inc

Protexer Corporation

are some prominent shoe cover manufacturers operating in the global market.

For instance, Royal Shoes is aiming at reducing carbon footprint that is produced by plastic shoe covers. Most of the companies are focusing on developing and designing disposable garment bags that would be biodegradable and not harm the environment.

Companies are focusing on adhering to the rules made by the government to preserve the environment.

Key Segments

· By Product

Disposable shoe cover Non Disposable shoe cover



· By Type

Poly coated shoe cover SMS shoe cover Spun Bound shoe cover



· By application

Healthcare Manufacturing units Food and Beverage Industry



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

