Global Shower Chairs Demand, Expanding At A Noteworthy Pace From 2021-2031

Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects that increasing safety awareness for the elderly and disabled during bathing is pushing up global shower chairs demand, expanding at a noteworthy pace from 2021-201.

Global shower chairs sales are expected to observe significant growth in sales in upcoming years, with prominent regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific emerging as potential growth hotspots.

What is Driving Demand for Shower Chairs?

According to United Nations, the global elderly population in 2020 is estimated at 727 million. Physical, psycho-social, and economic well-being play an important role for elderly people.

In addition, increasing age, health problems, and physical inability hampers movement in elderly people. Thus, the use of shower chairs has become extremely essential, boosting sales.

Shower chairs essentially are used for people who find it difficult to perform physical movements, thus enhancing its usage across both residential and commercial settings, including hospitals and clinics. Along with this, modular designs of shower chairs that have adjustable armrests, backrests, and fully adjustable seats are driving the market for shower chairs.

Manufacturers are also focusing on customizable shower chairs, ditching the one-size-fits-all approach. Hence, companies are designing multi-purpose and multi-dimensional shower chairs for different age groups.

Another important factor driving the market for shower chairs is the use of shower chairs in the health care sector. The health care sector deals with various patients having different problems. Thus, shower chairs make patients comfortable and also ensure personal hygiene.

The end-user demand for safety has increased. Thus, manufacturers have taken this as an opportunity and are focusing on the handles of the chair that would provide a stronger grip. Thus, the shower chair market is booming with various options that are well suited for different purposes.

U.S and Europe Shower Chairs Market

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, 61% of people in the U.S are disabled. Out of this, 2 in 5 people are elderly and are disabled. Thus, this has created a potential market for shower chairs in the region.

The increase in the number of aged and disabled patients and people facing disability due to accidents has increased. In addition to this, the need for independence has worked in upsurging the sales of shower chairs.

According to the World Health Organization, the European region will observe an increase in the number of old age people. This will positively affect the demand for shower chairs globally.

Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Shower Chairs

The exponential increasing population of countries like China and India is expected to boost the market for shower chairs. The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased awareness in people regarding cleanliness. In addition to this, a greater risk of people getting affected by the virus has increased too.

Governments of these countries are investing heavily in the health care sector. This, in turn, is expected to increase the sales of shower chairs.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Shower Chairs?

Key players in the shower chair industry are

Invacare

Orthos XXI

Compass Health

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health

MEYRA GmBH

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Etac

Nuova Blandino

The shower chair industry is majorly focusing on manufacturing key components used in the construction of shower chairs, along with different types of shower chairs. Also, key players are designing chairs that can be easily flooded and tucked away when not in use.

Companies are also focusing on customizing adjustments of the chair vertically and horizontally. Along with this, the handles of the chairs are also being designed to give comfort.

Manufacturers are also focusing on safe sturdy and reliable shower chairs that would provide comfort to the users. With constant innovation in the designs of shower chairs, the industry is expected to observe an increase in sales.

Key Segments

· By Type

Static shower chair Portable shower chair Adjustable shower chair



· By End User

Health care Facilities Homes Others



· By Distribution Channel

Online Offline



· By Region

North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

