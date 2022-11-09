Sterloc: A Chemical-Free Way To Sanitize Your House

Punjab, India, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — We all want to live in a clean environment, but some of the most common ways we use to keep our homes clean are very toxic. So, how do you get your house clean without chemicals? Check out this article for a few great ideas.

What is Chemical?

Chemicals are substances that have been artificially created through a process of synthesis. They can be found in many household products, such as cleaners, detergents, and polishes. While they may be effective at cleaning or polishing surfaces, they can also be toxic if inhaled or ingested.

What are Good Chemicals and Bad Chemicals?

It’s no secret that chemicals are used in various ways to clean our homes. But most people don’t realize that these chemicals can actually do more harm than good. That’s why it’s essential to be aware of the difference between good and harmful chemicals and how they can affect your health.

Suitable chemicals are those that are safe for both humans and the environment. They’re also effective at cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. Harmful chemicals, on the other hand, can be detrimental to your health and the environment. They may not be as effective at cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and can potentially cause serious health problems.

So, what are some examples of good and bad chemicals? Good chemicals include HOCl, vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice. These substances are safe to use around children and pets and are also environmentally friendly. Harmful chemicals include things like bleach, ammonia, and chlorine. These substances can be poisonous if ingested and damage your lungs if you breathe in too much of them.

When cleaning your home, it’s essential to choose products that contain good chemicals instead of bad ones. That way, you’ll do your part to protect your family’s health and the environment.

Introduction to Sterloc

Sterloc is a unique, chemical-free way to sanitize your home. It electrolyzed water and HOCl to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on surfaces. Unlike traditional disinfectants, Sterloc is safe to use around children and pets and will not damage your furniture or floors.

What is Sterloc?

There are a lot of products on the market that claim to be able to sanitize your home without using any harsh chemicals. But what is Sterloc, and how does it work?

Sterloc is a unique product that uses a patented process to sanitize your home without using harmful chemicals. It is made with Electrolysed water and HOCl. This combination is highly effective at killing germs and bacteria, making it perfect for use in your home.

To use Sterloc, sprinkle it around the areas you want to clean and in 10 seconds, sterloc kills the bacteria and germs.

Why do we need it?

There are many benefits of using a Sterloc system to sanitize your home. Here are some key reasons why you may need to consider using one:

1. To protect your family from harmful bacteria and viruses.

2. To eliminate odours caused by mould, mildew, and other contaminants.

3. To create a healthier indoor environment overall.

4. To reduce your reliance on harsh chemicals for cleaning and sanitation.

How can you use it?

Sterloc is a revolutionary new product that can sanitize your home without harsh chemicals. It is safe to use around children and pets and is gentle on surfaces. Sterloc can be used on countertops, floors, toilets, showers, and anywhere else in your home that needs to be sanitized.

Conclusion

Sterloc is a great way to sanitize your home without harsh chemicals. It’s easy to use, safe for the environment, and works! We hope you’ll give Sterloc a try next time you need to clean your house.