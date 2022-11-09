Pacific world School Celebrated Halloween on 3rd November

Halloween Celebration at Pacific World School
Noida, India, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Halloween, a global festival, was celebrated at Pacific World School with much fanfare by the students and teachers of Pre-primary and Grade 1.
The students came dressed in various spooky outfits as ghosts, vampires, witches, jack-o-lanterns, etc. A fun-filled ‘Halloween Parade’ was organised in the school campus. The students also got the opportunity to go trick or treating, and enjoyed making Halloween Craft.

About School

Pacific World School is the best CBSE affiliated school in Greater Noida West Noida Extension , by Delhi Public School Indirapuram, which provides best Academics, Sports, Extra Curricular activities, Life Skills and Soft Skills based on International Programs Latest Technologies, under high security environment Admissions open for Classes Nursery to 9th and 11th

Address : HS – 02, Tech Zone – 4, Near Ek Murti Chowk, Greater Noida West – 201308

Phone: 8899117704
Reception: 9643370000, 9643380000
Email: info@pacificworldschool.com

 

