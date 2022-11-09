Pacific world School Celebrated Halloween on 3rd November

Noida, India, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Halloween, a global festival, was celebrated at Pacific World School with much fanfare by the students and teachers of Pre-primary and Grade 1.

The students came dressed in various spooky outfits as ghosts, vampires, witches, jack-o-lanterns, etc. A fun-filled ‘Halloween Parade’ was organised in the school campus. The students also got the opportunity to go trick or treating, and enjoyed making Halloween Craft.