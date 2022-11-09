Stockholm, Sweden, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — The solution offers a variety of features such as license activation, deactivation, and tracking; password-protected customer access; and detailed usage reports. Secure Licenses is designed to help companies reduce software piracy, protect their intellectual property, and improve customer satisfaction. “With Secure Licenses, we are providing our customers with a comprehensive solution for managing their software licenses,” said Anders Pettersson, CEO of True Value Software AB. “This will help them increase security, optimize licensing costs, and improve customer satisfaction.”

True Value Software AB announces the release of Secure Licenses, a new product that provides secure license management for software vendors and enterprises. The solution offers a variety of features such as license activation, deactivation, and tracking; password-protected customer access; and detailed usage reports. Secure Licenses is designed to help companies reduce software piracy, protect their intellectual property, and improve customer satisfaction. “With Secure Licenses, we are providing our customers with a comprehensive solution for managing their software licenses,” said Anders Pettersson, CEO of True Value Software AB. “This will help them increase security, optimize licensing costs, and improve customer satisfaction.”

5 Ways to Secure Your Software License

In today’s business environment, it’s more important than ever to make sure your software licenses are up to date and secure. Not only does this protect your investment, but it also ensures compliance with industry regulations. Here are five ways you can secure your software license.

1. Keep an inventory of all software products in use. This includes both licensed and unlicensed products. Make sure to keep track of the products’ expiration dates and versions. Doing so will help you stay on top of renewals and upgrades.

2. Establish a budget for software licenses. This will help you avoid overspending on unnecessary licenses. It will also ensure that you have the funds available to renew or upgrade existing licenses when needed.

3. Review your licensing agreement regularly. This will help you identify any changes that may have occurred since you last reviewed the agreement. Additionally, it will ensure that you are aware of your obligations under the agreement.

4. Educate yourself on licensing terms and conditions. There is a lot of legal jargon associated with software licensing agreements. However, it is important to understand the terms and conditions of your agreement in order to fully comply with its requirements.

5. Stay up to date on industry developments. New technologies and regulations can impact your software license agreement. By staying informed, you can make sure that your agreement remains valid and compliant with industry standards.

Securing your software license is vital to protecting your investment and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. By following these five tips, you can rest assured that your licenses are secure and up-to-date.

Media Contact:

Company Name: True Value Software AB

Contact Name: Lucas Vagner

Contact Phone: +46701469767

Address: Stockholm, Sweden

Email: support@trueoriginal.com