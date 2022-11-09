CV Linens Offers Cylinder Pedestal Display Stands

Austin, TX, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — CV Linens is pleased to announce that they offer cylinder pedestal display stands ideal for decorating a special event. The five-piece set features various sizes to create a dynamic display that stands out.

CV Linens specializes in special event supplies, providing individuals with the options to decorate for any special occasions. The cylinder pedestal display stands come in several colors to match the other decor, allowing easy customization. They are metal stands, ensuring they hold up to frequent use. They offer an ideal solution for displaying cakes, cupcakes, desserts, candles, floral arrangements, and more. It’s the perfect option for birthday parties, wedding receptions, trade shows, holiday gatherings, and other special occasions.

CV Linens is a leading event and party supplier, providing everything individuals need to decorate at affordable prices. Customers can find the cylinder pedestal display stands and everything else required, including wholesale tablecloths, bulk tablecloths, spandex table covers, charger plates in bulk, linen tablecloths, and spandex chair covers.

Anyone interested in purchasing the cylinder pedestal display stands can find out more by visiting the CV Linens website or calling 1-812-821-1178.

About CV Linens: CV Linens is an event supply and specialty linen store offering extensive options to help individuals decorate for parties, events, conferences, and more. They sell a vast selection of high-quality products at affordable prices with bulk ordering available. Customers can count on a high service level to fulfill all their needs.

Company: CV Linens

Address: 2300 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Ste. 105

City: Austin

State: TX

Zip code: 78728

Telephone number: 1-812-821-1178