Guangzhou Bofan Machinery Co. Ltd Introduces the Shelf Beam Machine

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Guangzhou Bofan Machinery Co. Ltd is excited to introduce the newest addition to their metal forming machine line – the Shelf Beam Machine. The SB-series shelf beam machine is a heavy duty machine designed for high production and reliability. It has a large forming area and can process various types of beams, channels, and profiles quickly and easily. With this new machine, Bofan continues its commitment to providing quality metal forming machines that meet the needs of today’s manufacturers. Contact us today to learn more about how our machines can help you increase your productivity and competitiveness!

Bofan Forming Machine – The Shelf Beam Machine

The shelf beam machine is a forming machine used to produce one of the components of the shelf series, the “shelf beam.” The finished product is a “shelf beam,” which is mostly used in light shelf components such as display shelves, placement shelves, and display racks in warehouses, supermarkets, and small and large shopping centers.

How the Shelf Beam Machine Works

The shelf beam machine is composed of a mainframe, a material feeding device, a leveling device, a shearing device, a side wall drawing device, and a cutting device. The whole machine is fully automated. After the operator inputs the dimensions of the required “shelf beam” into the touch screen control panel, the machine will automatically level the material according to the set dimensions, feed it into the forming mold, punch it to form various reinforcing ribs on both sides ofthe “shelf beam” webbing according to customer requirements (or no rib requirements), and then cut it to length. Finally, it will be output from the discharge port. Throughout the entire process, the operator only needs to input data on the touch screen control panel without any other manual intervention. The whole process is completed automatically.

