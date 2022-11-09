Cleantel Launches ‘elite Cleaning Program’ For Its Patrons In The UAE

CLEANTEL’s Elite Cleaning Program provides year-round cleaning services to residents of Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Annual cleaning in the UAE is extremely crucial to a professional cleaning company and its patrons. Not only it aligns the cleaning practice into daily schedules professionally but also implements the importance of cleaning in the everyday life.

CLEANTEL Cleaning Services in Dubai recognizes the importance of regular deep cleaning and its impact on indoor air quality and family health. CLEANTEL Cleaning Services in Dubai has launched its much-awaited ‘Elite Cleaning Program’ after understanding the great demand for regular cleaning among its followers.

Why Professional Elite Cleaning Program for UAE?

Cleaning an apartment or a villa is not just a one-time affair. It takes adherence to a proper routine effort to maintain and upkeep a villa or apartment premises clean. But, many times, just routine general cleaning is not enough. There are instances where even after regular cleaning, the dust keeps coming back repeatedly. These are valid reasons for an apartment to undergo deep cleaning.

Engaging a professional cleaning company for Annual Cleaning is a viable solution to keep the cleaning issues at bay and achieve a great and healthy lifestyle.

Every year, on average, a household avails a professional cleaning twice or thrice. CLEANTEL has researched its market over the last few years and has come up with an annual cleaning plan for the frequently subscribed services related to Fabric Cleaning that need professional help and care.

This includes –

Mattress Cleaning – 3 service visits for AED 567 /= only for One Mattress

Sofa Vacuuming and Steaming –3 service visits for AED 199.5 /= only for One Armchair

Carpet Vacuuming and Steaming – 3 service visits for AED 365.5 /= only for large carpets

Curtain Cleaning – 3 visits for AED 147 /= only for One curtain set

As per the research, these are the places where allergens survive, thrive, and pollute indoor air quality. Hence, efforts have been invested to eliminate the allergens from these areas and achieve the best indoor lifestyle.

The expert technicians at CLEANTEL are committed to taking care of all your cleaning needs. They know the red hotspots in an apartment or a villa that require constant cleaning and focus on those areas for the best indoor air quality.

The ‘Elite Cleaning Program’ plan is easy on the pockets, as the plan is much more economical and reliable for a year-long professional service.

Also, professional care all year long can even increase the aesthetic appeal of your house and the beauty of the house. CLEANTEL services are provided by professionals who are trained and undergo multiple levels of quality checks before they are onboarded for the job. This is a mandatory step to provide you with the best of our services that no one in the UAE can match. Our motto is to ensure your hygiene does not suffer at any cost.

All in all, this is a great bonus service from the house of CLEANTEL. Avail of this Elite Cleaning Program in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, just a click away.

Contact CLEANTEL, an affordable cleaning company in Dubai at your doorstep. The company uses cleaning tools and professional-grade chemicals that meet safety standards.

There will be Two or Three scheduled cleanings per year, with additional cleanings available as needed for things like after-parties.

It's best to leave it to the pros who have the necessary training, equipment, materials, and knowledge. In the United Arab Emirates, CLEANTEL is among the top home cleaning service providers. Visit CLEANTEL at www.cleantel.me or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn for future updates.

