Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientex Conferences Merrily announces “International Conference on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Research” which has been scheduled on May 18-19, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan with a theme “Advanced Remedial Regimen & Mechanization in Cardiology to improve Health span”.

The Conference with an informative Research programme that will include keynotes, panel discussions, concurrent sessions, paper presentations, posters, networking opportunities, social activities, and industry exhibition.
The conference offers a unique forum for participants to exchange knowledge and experience in exploring new research and frontiers in Cardiology around the globe.

Cardiology 2023 will also host a webinar during May 19 (GMT +9) This virtual option for those attendees who are unable to attend the meeting in person this year.

