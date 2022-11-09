Serramonte Kia Offers a Vast Selection of New Kia Models

Colma, CA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Serramonte Kia is pleased to announce that they offer a vast selection of new Kia models to help individuals find the perfect vehicle for their needs and budget. Their sales team aims to simplify shopping for a new car with online shopping to help individuals find their ideal vehicle before visiting the dealership.

Serramonte Kia carries an entire stock of new Kia models, including the Carnival, Forte, Soul, Sportage, and Stinger. Customers work with a salesperson who is knowledgeable about Kia vehicles and can answer their questions. They will also ask what customers want in a new car to guide them toward a Kia that meets their needs. The dealership provides special offers to make buying a new vehicle more affordable.

Serramonte Kia also stocks various makes and models on their used car lot for individuals who have a limited budget and need a new vehicle. They don’t use high-pressure sales tactics to convince customers to buy new. They work with any budget and help customers secure financing to drive off the lot with a new or used vehicle with affordable payment options.

Anyone interested in learning about their selection of new Kia models and used vehicles can find out more by visiting the Serramonte Kia website or calling 1-888-956-7349.

About Serramonte Kia: Serramonte Kia is a premier Kia dealership in Colma, CA, offering a vast selection of new Kia models to help individuals find their ideal vehicle. They also feature a used car lot with makes and models from various years to help customers with a limited budget. The dealership has a service and finance department to fulfill all their customers’ needs.

Company: Serramonte Kia

Address: 600 Serramonte Blvd.

City: Colma

State: CA

Zip code: 94014

Telephone number: 1-888-956-7349

Website: https://www.serramontekia.com/