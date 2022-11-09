Sydney’s Guard Releases, ‘Prophet Of Trouble’, an 11 tracks EDM/House debut album.

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-07 — /EPR Network/—

Kampala, Uganda, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — The multi talented artist, Sydney’s Guard, has released his debut EDM album, “Prophet Of Trouble”. The album is released through RouteNote Music. It includes three tracks previously released as an EP, “Sense Of Direction”, on Onesun Neon- a Germany label, in 2017. The EP comprised of, “Run-Extended Final”, “Run-Extended Final(Peter Mills Remix)” and “Sense Of Direction”.

The ruthlessly hard thumping “Prophet Of Trouble” and “Watch Your Moves” feature horror like growling vocal samples presenting Sydney’s Guard’s vocal range and abilities on the low end. On the high side, “Run-Extended Final”, by no doubt, indicates it. The rest of the tracks on the album, surely, will surprise you with creativity too and are no rare to what you will hear at most raves.

“Oh yeah, finally my creativity finds the right route to where it should belong-the funs!”, the multi talented Sydney’s Guard exclaims.

He explained how he graphically illustrates each song he writes. The artwork is meant for merchandise and giveaways manufacture. Where his merch is, at dizzyjam, once you buy a merch you can download its corresponding track for free as a token of appreciation!

“In the title of the album, “Prophet Of Trouble”, I refer to a spiritual being that will give a warning signal of any event to happen that is less likely to be predicated. In many cases when the good events are foretold and happen people are happy forgetting there was any foreteller of the same. But once the bad events unfold that is when everyone will quote and label the foreteller as a prophet of trouble. Here is when I’ve had dreams of negative events and on revealing them and they occured I was labelled a prophet of trouble thereafter.”, Sydney’s Guard explains.

As a way of getting rid of that trauma Sydney’s Guard decided to write, “Prophet Of Trouble”, a song depicting what he is labelled to be. The song caught the attention of Paul Rogers, from Wales, who recreated it the way you hear it today. After both being happy with the outcome, of “Prophet Of Trouble”, they went on to create more tracks remotely. This is what you can hear now on “Prophet Of Trouble” album.

Sydney’s Guard, as he smiles and sighs, says that he owed this success to Jeff Thompson of the “Un-Convention hub”. Jeff introduced him to EDM after that matched collaboration with Luke Melville, a producer from Manchester, UK, who sampled his rock songs to recreate “Run-Extended Final” and “Sense Of Direction”. Those were the calling cards to the EDM genre. Sydney’s Guard revealed other generous Ugandan artist/producer friends, Morgan Hills at Hi-City Records and Ismail Balimuttajjo at Gatzero Studios who have helped him to hone his music career, from vocal practising to free studio recording time, at several occasions. Not forgetting to mention the mastering of “Prophet Of Trouble” album at Gatzero Studios with Mastering engineer Blaize. What a blessing!!

Sydney’s Guard is a self driven visual artist too, whose eye captivating merchandise with track titles you will find at https://sydneysguardmerch.dizzyjam.com/

Find “Prophet Of Trouble” album in all digital music stores for streaming and downloading.