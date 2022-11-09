AquaKids Joins Metroport Chamber of Commerce

Posted on 2022-11-09 by in Education // 0 Comments

Flower Mound, TX, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — AquaKids is pleased to announce that they have joined the Metroport Chamber of Commerce. This chamber services the Argyle, Haslet, Justin, Northlake, Roanoke, Trophy Club, and Westlake communities. The AquaKids facilities in Keller, Flower Mound, and Northlake proudly serve these communities.

AquaKids believes it’s critical to give back to the communities they serve. Through their membership in the Metroport Chamber of Commerce, the swimming school can network and participate in community events. They provide group and private swimming lessons for children of all ages to teach life-saving skills. They aim to provide the highest quality swim lessons in a safe, non-stressful environment while ensuring the best experience for students, parents, and staff.

AquaKids offers smaller class sizes and a skills-based progression system to ensure children can learn at their pace and move forward as they build skills. Their caring staff is trained and experienced to teach children of all ages and skill levels to promote water safety.

Anyone interested in learning about their membership in the Metroport Chamber of Commerce can find out more by visiting the AquaKids website or calling 1-817-745-1000.

About AquaKids : AquaKids is a swimming school with five locations in Texas to provide valuable swimming lessons in group and private settings. Their experienced instructors work with children to develop life-saving swimming skills and teach water safety to children of all ages. They offer the AquaSteps program to allow children to progress through levels at their pace, building confidence.

 

Company : AquaKids
Contact : Andrew Kline
Address : 3409 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound, TX, 75028
Phone : 1-817-745-1000
Email : FlowerMound@AquaKids.com
Website : https://www.aquakids.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution