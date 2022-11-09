Dr Sunil Kapoor Throws Light On His Excellent Management Skills That Help Him In Taking The RKDF University In Bhopal To New Heights

Bhopal, India, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — The chairman of the RKDF University in Bhopal, Dr Sunil Kapoor has excellent management skills and this is clearly evident from his efficient handling of the young minds of the University. The outstanding handling of various issues in his profession is something that often makes people wonder about the efficient capability of its Chairman. Thus, we insisted in knowing about the secrets of the proficient dealing and managing of various matters in the colleges. It is then we came to know about the excellent management skills of Dr Kapoor that helps him in taking the RKDF University in Bhopal to new heights. When asked about how he developed such skills, a humble Dr Sunil Kapoor attributed all his skills, to his career experience in various fields, with special focus on a few places where, he had to learn and develop his managerial skills in order to bring about a desirable change and development.

Dr Sunil Kapoor Bhopal served as the Chairman of Optel Telecommunications Limited, Government of Madhya Pradesh from the year 2003. There he was honoured and trusted as being the first professional who was given the responsibility of managing two units by Government of Madhya Pradesh. Here we got a proof of his excellent managerial skills that he showcased in such crucial positions. Prior to this, Mr Kapoor had served as the President of Chamber of commerce and industries, Mandideep, Madhya Pradesh, where, during this tenure he coordinated with multiple agencies. He also managed to establish around 350 industrial units in a new industrial estate near Bhopal thanks to his brilliant management skills. In this position he also focused on the betterment of industries under the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

One of the biggest signs of good management skills is analysing and turning losses into profits and as the Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation Ltd (MPSEDC), Dr Kapoor did exactly this. During his tenure the sick PSU came out of loss for the first time and he turned around the company’s loss making unit for 18 years into profit making healthy financial unit. He in fact recovered all losses made in eighteen years in just thirteen months. Not just this, he also managed to give a bonus to employees.

All these and more had helped Dr Sunil Kapoor develop and enhance his managerial skills that further helped him in ensuring the progress of RKDF University in Bhopal.

About RKDF University

The RKDF group had established the RKDF University in Bhopal which is a multidisciplinary University. It was established on 14th of February 2012 and sponsored by the Ayushmati Education and Social Society. It encompasses many disciplines and specialisations such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Homeopathic, Nursing, etc. The University has several colleges in places such as Bhopal, Indore, Sehore and Rewa. It has many modern amenities like advanced laboratory equipment, modern pedagogical equipment for delivery of lectures, latest books and journals including e-journals among others.

Dr Sunil Kapoor aims to take the RKDF University in Bhopal to new heights using his excellent management skills and knowledge so that it greatly benefits the students of the University.

