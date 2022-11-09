Parks Motors Sponsors Wrestling Event

Park City, KS, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Parks Motors is pleased to announce that they are sponsoring a wrestling event, Warrior Clash, for the second consecutive year. This event is a premier youth wrestling tournament to be held on December 17, 2022, at Hartman Arena in Park City, KS. The event also partners with Toys for Tots. Drop-off is available at the event or the Parks Motors dealerships.

The 2022 Park City Warrior Clash promises to be an exciting event for young wrestlers throughout the Midwest. All individuals who place in the event will receive a custom medal. Champions in each division will receive a medal and a Warrior Clash helmet to showcase their top finish. Parks Motors is proud to sponsor this fantastic event that encourages young people to participate in a fun event that showcases their skills. The event is open to boys and girls of all skill levels and ages.

Parks Motors gives back to the community by sponsoring and participating in events throughout the area. The Warrior Clash is another way they support local youth.

Parks Motors offers a Chevy dealership and a Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep dealer in Augusta, KS. They offer a vast selection of new and used models to help everyone purchase a vehicle they can trust at an affordable price.

Promoted by MTXE:

MTXE is a Wichita Non-Profit organization serving the youth of the Wichita community through youth athletic programs since 2017.

Anyone interested in learning about the wrestling event or the dealership can find out more by visiting the Parks Motors website or calling 1-316-445-9248.

About Parks Motors : Parks Motors is a network of dealerships in Augusta, KS, offering new Chevy, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep models. Each dealership also features a used car lot with various makes and models to ensure everyone can find an affordable vehicle. They service what they sell.

Company : Park Motors

Contact : John Culver

Address : 11865 SW Highway 54, Augusta, KS 67010

Phone : 1-316-445-9248

Email : sales@parksmotors.com

Website : https://www.parksmotors.com