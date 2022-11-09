U.S. Surgical Pet Collar Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Surgical Pet Collar Industry Overview

The U.S. Surgical Pet Collar Market size is anticipated to reach USD 219.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. Rising healthcare expenditure on domestic animals, growing demand for insurance, and an increase in the rate of pet adoption are anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

Surgical pet collars have proved to be extremely important for preventing pets from licking, biting, or scratching at a wound or a surgery site. Without these e-collars, pets have been seen to chew out stitches or worsen wounds, often requiring second surgeries to repair the damage. Licking or chewing at a wound can also result in severe infection, even antibiotic-resistant infections, which require longer treatment courses. In some cases, especially when abdominal surgeries are involved, life-threatening injuries can result from chewing out stitches. Thus, the penetration of surgical collars has widened with growing efforts to quicken the recovery of the pet post-surgery or injury.

Studies show that pets become important members of the household, providing comfort and companionship. Many children with autism and ADHD reportedly thrive working with therapy animals. The increasing adoption of surgical collars in the U.S. is due to the trends of pet owners spending money on keeping their pets healthy and purchasing products that help in keeping their pets comfortable, post-surgery and treatment.

U.S. Surgical Pet Collar Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. surgical pet collar market on the basis of product and end-use:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic Collar, Soft Fabric, Inflatable, Cervical and Avian Spherical.

The plastic collar segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 31.0% in 2020. This product segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The inflatable pet collar segment is projected to witness a maximum CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. Inflatable surgical collars have gained immense popularity as they do not hinder the peripheral vision of the pet while also being extremely comfortable.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats and Others.

The dogs segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 61.0% in 2020. This segment is projected to witness a maximum CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

The cats segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, 42.7 million cats are owned by U.S. households.

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of regional players and a few international players. Companies in this market are increasingly focusing on strategic initiatives, such as product developments and constant research and development to meet the ever-changing needs of pet owners.

Some prominent players in the U.S. Surgical Pet Collar market include

KONG Company

Acorn Pet Products LLC

Remedy+Recovery

ZenPet

All Four Paws

Campbell Pet Company

Trimline Inc.

KVP International, Inc.

Génia USA Inc.

Lomir Biomedical Inc.

