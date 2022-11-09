Premium Bottled Water Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Premium Bottled Water Industry Overview

The global Premium Bottled Water Market size is expected to reach USD 28.85 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing concerns about high sugar content and sweeteners in carbonated drinks have played a prime role in driving the product demand over the last few years. With the rising awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, people are switching from regular water to premium bottled water. Due to the presence of a variety of minerals, including sodium, magnesium, and calcium, consumers opt for premium bottled water over regular bottled water.

The mineral water segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Mineral water is in high demand globally, thereby prompting several manufacturers to extend their operations internationally. For instance, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (TCPL), a renowned Indian FMCG brand, launched its premium natural mineral water brand Himalaya water in the U.K. in August 2021, which is available in supermarkets and hypermarkets. The supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel segment accounted for the majority of the global revenue share in 2020.

Premium Bottled Water Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global premium bottled water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Spring Water, Sparkling Water, Mineral Water and Others.

The mineral water segment held the largest revenue share of 41.9% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Premium mineral water usually contains a higher content of calcium, magnesium, sodium, and zinc.

The sparkling water segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With the growing awareness about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, individuals across the world are gradually turning to healthier and more inventive drinks, such as sparkling water over sodas and sugary carbonated drinks.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 41% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing preference of consumers for supermarkets/hypermarkets for product purchasing due to the convenient shopping experience.

The online distribution channel segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies in the industry have been focusing on increasing consumer reach by strengthening their online networks.

Premium Bottled Water Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of some exclusive companies with a strong presence across the U.S. and Europe. Several players have been introducing premium bottles to expand their consumer base in this niche market. These developments and innovation strategies have had a positive impact on the market. An increasing number of companies have also been introducing new products to gain a competitive edge.

Some prominent players in the global Premium Bottled Water market include

Bling H2O

Roiwater

Beverly Hills Drink Company

NEVAS GmbH

Lofoten Arctic Water AS

MINUS 181 GmbH

Alpine Glacier Water, Inc.

BLVD Water

Berg Water

Uisge Source

VEEN

