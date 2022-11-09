What is the breakup of the Mesh Nozzle Plates Market based on the product type?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Mesh Nozzle Plates Industry Overview

The global Mesh Nozzle Plates Market size is anticipated to reach USD 45.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market include rising technological advancements and varied applications of mesh nozzle plate in industries including agriculture electronics, medical, and cosmetic.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to logistical hurdles, low demand, and decreased marketing activities for the mesh nozzle plates. However, it did not affect the growing underlying demand for high precision, high quality, and micro components in various healthcare applications including medical devices such as nebulizers, and flow control systems. In fact, as per a 2020 review article published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, vibrating mesh nebulizers offer an optimal method of aerosol delivery for ventilated patients, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The use of cost-effective and effective raw materials to bring down overall costs and increase product efficacy is expected to drive the market. Although metals and alloys dominate the market, the use of engineered plastics is estimated to increase over time. For example, MicroBase, based in Taiwan, develops and markets micromachining technology that includes micro-electroforming, laser material processing, and mass production. The company has developed an innovative encapsulated mesh module technology using polyimide and PZT vibrating element to improve aerosol drug delivery in nebulizers.

Mesh Nozzle Plates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mesh nozzle plates market based on material type, type of manufacturing, application, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Metals and Alloys, Engineered Plastic and Others (Ceramics/ Piezoceramics).

The metals and alloys segment dominated the market for mesh nozzle plates and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.2% in 2020. This is owing to the high durability and usage of metallic nozzle plates in a variety of industries.

The engineered plastics segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years. The key factors responsible for this growth include the cost-effectiveness of the material and increasing R&D by market players to diversify their portfolios.

Based on the Type of Manufacturing Insights, the market is segmented into Electroforming and Others.

The others segment comprising electroplating and laser cutting dominated the mesh nozzle plate market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.9% in 2020.

The electroforming segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to the rising adoption of electroforming techniques by the key players. Veco, headquartered in the Netherlands, is especially known for its chemical etching, electroforming, and laser material processing technologies.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Medical, Electronics, Cosmetics, Printers and Others.

The other’s segment comprising agricultural and industrial applications accounted for the largest revenue share of 22.5% in 2020.

The medical segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate in the coming years. This is due to an increase in the R&D of medical devices having micro-mesh parts.

Mesh Nozzle Plates Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is competitive in nature and market players are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as customer acquisition and R&D in product innovation, among others. Key players are also involved in strengthening their distribution network and portfolio diversification to widen product applications.

Some prominent players in the global Mesh Nozzle Plates market include

temicon GmbH

Veco B.V.

Maidencreek Manufacturing Sales, LLC

Johnson Matthey Piezo Products

MicroBase

Informatic Component Technology Limited

TEKCELEO

Piezo Direct

Dongguan Cosson Electronic Plastic Co., Ltd.

APC International, Ltd.

