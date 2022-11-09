Vizion API Improves Visibility Across Global Supply Chain

Palo Alto, United States, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Vizion API, a leading provider of supply chain visibility software solutions, provides logistics professionals unparalleled access to the most complete, standardized, and detailed container tracking available. Easily integrated into a shipper’s existing tech stack, Vizion API can push data to any software system or spreadsheet. With Vizion API, shippers and BCOs can access the latest in supply chain visibility innovations.

Vizion API is built at the intersection of software innovations and logistics know-how. Founded by Kyle Henderson and Tyler Hughes in 2018, the pair brings decades of software design experience to the forefront of logistics technology. “My co-founder and I were previously at [supply chain planning software company] ClearMetal and that’s actually where I learned about logistics,” Henderson said, speaking to FreightWaves, a leading logistics industry publication, “When I arrived there, I was very surprised to hear that it was difficult to get any data — even basic data. Then when you got it, it was ridiculously low quality and you really had to build a modern application or product on top of it.”

With their experience at a leading supply chain control tower software company, the pair saw a solution to the lack of quality data plaguing the logistics industry. By improving access to fundamental datasets, Henderson and Hughes saw that they could improve visibility for containerized freight. After careful consideration and countless hours of collaboration with industry-leading forwarders, software companies, carriers, and cargo owners, Vizion API was born. Since then, Vizion API has provided forward-thinking shippers on-demand access to the most detailed, standardized dataset available. Speaking to Grace Sharkey of FreightWaves, Henderson said, “Today we offer more than 60 standardized events across carriers and we enrich the data by bringing in additional sources to fill the holes of data we cannot access directly. Our team members have been really great at tracking down answers to questions that we could not automatically generate. From those sources, we have created a sizable intelligent network for sourcing information on global shipments.”

Since Vizion’s founding in 2018, the company has collaborated with some of the most innovative logistics experts working in supply chain visibility today. Through partnerships with FreightMango, Bluebox, 3rdWave, Vector.ai, and Zeus Logistics, Vizion API has expanded their capabilities to provide faster, simpler, and more comprehensive service to the shippers they serve. However, as time has gone on and the network of Vizion’s logistics partners has grown, they haven’t lost sight of their original mission: providing best-in-class API to shippers across the logistics industry.

In an interview with FreightWaves’ American Shipper about Vizion API’s partnership with FreightMango, Vizion API marketing director Kyle Cunningham said, “We are strictly an API-driven company […] Our foundation is around the standardization of data and how easy it is to access that data so platforms like FreightMango can expand their services and offerings based on their customer needs. This way they don’t have to worry about where and how they are receiving data and can worry about their business’s priorities.” That being said, Vizion API’s innovative platform can offer shippers a vast range of containerized logistics visibility services.

Live Container Monitoring

Vizion API’s live container monitoring enables shippers to see their operations in real-time. Through an easily navigated logistics dashboard, including a detailed map of freight assets currently in-transit, Vizion API provides shippers with the visibility they need to make high-stakes logistics decisions in real time. The new addition of a real-time analytics stream means that Vizion API now offers shippers unprecedented insight into the most detailed aspects of their global containerized logistics operations. With Vizion API’s real-time analytics stream, shippers now have access not just to their own real-time container tracking, but to performance monitoring and benchmarking of the entire global containerized logistics industry.

Data Enrichment Add-Ons

At Vizion API, innovation and progress serve as core values. With that in mind, Vizion API is proud to offer additional data enrichment assets beyond the typical datasets available. These additional data enrichment capabilities enable Vizion API to grow with shippers, expanding real-time containerized logistics visibility services as shippers grow their operations around the globe. With data enrichment add-ons including enhanced locations, enhanced terminal visibility, vessel verification, customs data, vessel tracking & live ETAs, and enhanced multimodal rail visibility, Vizion API is ready to grow with shippers, providing industry-leading visibility in containerized logistics every step of the way.

Container Tracking API

In an increasingly unpredictable logistics environment, today’s shippers are struggling to know where their containerized ocean freight is, when it’s likely to arrive, and why it was delayed. By using Vizion API’s container tracking API, shippers can easily access vital logistics information. With easy access to container numbers, master bill of lading, and auto carrier notifications, shippers can track containerized freight shipments and share data across logistics channels. Improved access to information enables shippers to know precisely where their containerized freight assets are, when they’re likely to arrive, and why they were delayed. With container tracking API through Vizion API, shippers can improve efficiency and take the mystery out of their containerized logistics operations.

API Services

Vizion API’s industry-leading API services constitute the core of Vizion’s mission: to provide shippers with unprecedented visibility in an unpredictable logistics ecosystem. Using Vizion’s API, shippers can have complex, vital containerized logistics information delivered seamlessly to software systems or spreadsheets. Exception alerts ensure that increasingly common instances of freight loss and exceptions don’t go unnoticed by shippers, and can be quickly addressed. The software designers at Vizion understand that visibility is only as valuable as its navigability. With this in mind, designers at Vizion have ensured that visibility assets can be easily delivered through existing tech stacks, meaning that shippers can keep what works and change what doesn’t.

Book a Demo with Vizion API Today

Today’s customers demand visibility, speed, and efficiency, but in an increasingly unpredictable logistics environment, shippers are having difficulty providing. By covering their containerized shipments through Vizion API, shippers can join over 98% of ocean carriers, including Maersk, Evergreen, and Hapag Lloyd, in providing their customers access to the latest in containerized logistics visibility. Book a demo with Vizion API today, and see what complete, standardized, and detailed container tracking can do for your business today. To learn more about Vision API, visit – https://www.vizionapi.com/