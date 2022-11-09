North America Electric Vehicles Market Analysis, Demand and Development Research Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Electric Vehicles Industry Overview

The North America Electric Vehicles Market size is expected to reach USD 147.60 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 37.2% from 2021 to 2028. Favorable initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles coupled with rising crude oil prices are anticipated to drive the demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs). Electric vehicles generate power using an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine that burns a mix of fuels and gases for power generation. The increasing advantages of electric vehicles over conventional vehicles such as zero fuel emission, better performance, and lower total cost of ownership are expected to contribute to the growing demand for electric vehicles in the coming years.

The growing preference for electric vehicles is prompting leading automotive manufacturers to launch electric vehicles. For instance, General Motors, a U.S.-based automotive company, has announced its plan to launch electric vehicles for personal use in the next few years. By 2025, the company will launch 30 EVs worldwide, and around two-third will be available in North America. The market’s lucrative nature is expected to encourage more conventional vehicle manufacturers to shift into the electric vehicle space.

North America Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America electric vehicles market based on product, vehicle type, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The BEV segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 75% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2021 to 2028. The high revenue share is mainly attributable to the increasing environmental awareness and benefits of BEV among end users.

The PHEV segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 40% in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028. This upsurge can be attributed to the initiatives taken by the U.S. and Canadian governments to promote the use of EVs.

Based on the Vehicle Type Insights, the market is segmented into PCLT and Commercial Vehicles.

The PCLT segment accounted for a dominant revenue share exceeding 85% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The PCLT segment includes passenger cars and light trucks. The light trucks segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR exceeding 35% from 2021 to 2028 as SUVs offer advanced features, affordability, comfort, and durability, among other advantages.

The commercial vehicle segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR exceeding 45% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand in the logistics sector, incentives for adopting zero-emission vehicles, and reducing the fuel and maintenance costs are some of the factors driving the segment growth.

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive with the presence of several global as well as regional players.

Some prominent players in the North America Electric Vehicles market include

BYD Company Ltd.

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Lucid

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Company

Tesla

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Volkswagen AG

Order a free sample PDF of the North America Electric Vehicles Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter