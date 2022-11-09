Allergy Treatment Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —The global allergy treatment market size was valued at USD 17,773.4 million in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 29,194.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. The major factors for the growth of the allergy treatment market include the increasing burden of various types of allergies, increased investment by the manufacturers in the development of novel allergic treatments, and rising importance for self-medication. As per the data published by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 2021, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the United States, with an annual cost of over USD 18 billion, and more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year.

Certain regulatory patterns can be observed internationally. Earlier, allergy treatment products were marketed majorly based on expert opinion, and regulatory oversight was also limited, especially for immunotherapy drugs. However, clinical data has become even more required to access the market over the past two decades.

Furthermore, the government is taking initiatives to increase awareness about different allergies among the population. For instance, in September 2021, The Allergy & Asthma Network, American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders, American Lung Association, and Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America collaborated on a new initiative, Little Airways, Big Voices.

Global Allergy Treatment Market Definition

Allergy is a condition in which immune system reacts abnormally to a foreign substance. Allergy symptoms vary and may include swelling, rash, itching, and shortness of breath.

Allergy shots are a form of treatment called immunotherapy. Each allergy shot contains a tiny amount of specific substances that trigger your allergic reactions. These are called allergens.

Global Allergy Treatment Market Dynamics

Drivers : The Increasing Importance for Self-Medication

Self-medication products do not require a medical prescription and are produced, distributed, and sold to consumers for use on their initiative. Self-medication is, thus, becoming an increasingly important area within healthcare, especially in allergy treatment. It moves patients toward greater independence in making decisions about the management of minor illnesses, thereby promoting empowerment. Self-medication also has advantages for healthcare systems, as it increases access to medication and may reduce prescribed drug costs associated with publicly funded health programs. Therefore, the rising importance of self-medication products fuels the demand and supply of allergy medications. For instance, as per a 2020 article by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), several studies have indicated that self-medication is a common practice, with a prevalence of 32.5–81.5% worldwide.

Restraints : Rise in Preference Toward the use of Biosimilars

The number of biological drugs has shown a continuous and exponential increasing trend. As per the 2020 statistics by the Generics and Biosimilars Initiative, in 2018, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved seven biosimilars, whereas in 2019, it approved 10, bringing the total approved to 26 and in July 2020, 28 biosimilars were approved. As per a July 2021 article by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), in 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration created its Biosimilars Action Plan to advance policies to facilitate the efficient development and approval of biosimilars. The action plan focuses on four key areas, including developing effective communications to improve understanding of biosimilars among patients, clinicians, and payors; improving the efficiency of biosimilar and interchangeable product development; maximizing scientific and regulatory clarity for biosimilar development; and supporting the market competition. In addition, more recently, in February 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued a draft guidance document to address the presentation of data and advertising about biosimilars.

However, changing attitude in drug development affects healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry, regulators, and payers. The higher costs for biologics development have produced a significant increase in total drug expenditure that is often not sustainable for many national health services. Therefore, the progress in drug development impaired access to medication to patients due to the high cost of medicines. This also led to an increased risk for pharmaceutical companies to make huge investments without any certainty for financial return.

Scope of the Global Allergy Treatment Market

The study categorizes the allergy treatment market based on type, treatment, distribution channels, dosage form, and region.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Eye Allergy

Rhinitis

Asthma

Skin Allergy

Food Allergies

Other Allergies

By Treatment Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Anti-allergy Drugs

Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channels Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Others

By Dosage Form Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Oral

Inhalers

Intranasal

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The rhinitis segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on type, the global allergy treatment market is divided into eye allergy, rhinitis, asthma, skin allergy, food allergies, and other allergies. In 2021, the rhinitis segment accounted for the largest market share of 70.1% in the global allergy treatment market. Rhinitis, also known as allergic rhinitis (AR), is a type of nasal inflammation that occurs when the immune system overreacts to allergens in the air. Its symptoms include sneezing, nasal congestion, itching, and rhinorrhea.

AIT (Allergy Immunotherapy) in AR patients reduces nasal and ocular symptoms, induces tolerance, and has preventive potential. According to the Allergy Clinical Journal-article titled ‘Next-generation Allergic Rhinitis and Its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) guidelines for allergic rhinitis based on Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) and real-world evidence’ published in October 2019 reported that as per the ARIA (Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma) guidelines, AIT was positioned as an additional treatment option for AR patients with the uncontrolled disease despite adequate pharmacotherapy. The addition of allergy immunotherapy in treatment options may boost the growth of the studied market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global allergy treatment market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the global allergy treatment market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific. In China, allergic rhinitis, asthma, skin diseases (for instance, eczema, urticarial, atopic, and contact dermatitis), conjunctivitis, and several forms of food allergies are the most common. Chinese herbal medicine (CHM) has been widely used to treat allergic rhinitis. However, several studies have produced conflicting data about the efficacy of the medicine. Furthermore, the other new drugs are also rapidly developing in China.

Moreover, Allergies are found to be common and increasing in India. The growing prevalence of allergy and asthma in India has become a major health concern, with symptoms ranging from mild rhinitis to severe asthma and even life-threatening anaphylaxis. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, asthma affects roughly 6% of children and 2% of adults in India’s 1.31 billion population. This indicates the need for treatment measures for asthma, contributing to market growth.

Key Market Players

The allergy treatment market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players operating in the market such as ALK-Abello AS, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Allergy Therapeutics PLC, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nicox SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Leti Pharma, Dermapharm Holding SE, Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, Stallergenes Greer PLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

