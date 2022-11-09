Festive Season Alive: Set Building Services Available at South West London Based Simulacra Studio

London, UK, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Autumn has arrived in the UK and the enthusiasm for the festive season is slowly rising. Amidst this cheer, Simulacra Studio, a popular commercial photography studio in London is ready to welcome businesses that wish to shoot special videos to promote their products and services.

Simulacra Studio has a large collection of photography and videography equipment available for rental. Its trained team also designs sets as per clients’ plans and themes for their shoots.

Between mid-November and late December many companies seek photography studios for hire to shoot pictures and videos with Christmas and other holiday themes. They prefer to hire venues where they can get quick services for set design – this is one of the reasons why Simulacra Studios receives a high number of bookings in the season. It has experienced specialists for graphic design, art direction and branding solutions.

When they have a shoot venue at Simulacra Studio, companies also get a number of devices and accessories to optimise the lighting for their photography and videography sessions. These include tungsten lights, LED panels, studio flash lights, softboxes, silver & white umbrellas, and beauty dishes among others. The complete list of studio equipment can be accessed at https://simulacra-studio-rentals.booqable.shop/

Businesses that wish to advertise thematically during the ongoing season and upload new pictures or videos on their online stores may ask Simulacra Studio team to ornate the venue as per their plans. The studio is ready to place Christmas Trees, wreaths and other ornaments to give special vibes to its venue.

At present the studio is also offering a discount on its online bookings. Businesses and individuals may follow its social media accounts or check the website to know more about such offers.

Simulacra Studio is associated with numerous distinguished brands in London. Some of the companies that have hired its premises include Ralph Lauren, The Times, Harrods, Elite, National Geographic, Warner, Vogue, BBC Radio 4, and Eurostar.

The studio’s work practices are also environment friendly. It is powered by renewable, green energy and the team contributes to global carbon offset schemes including tree plantation drives in Angola.

About Simulacra Studio

Founded by photographer Francois Boutemy and designer Chris Charalambous in 2006, Simulacra Studio has collaborated with numerous clients in the fashion and entertainment industry. The London based studio received a runner-up prize in the highest growth category at The Lambeth Business Awards. Through a journey spanning more than a decade, Simulacra Studio has also hosted various events at its premises. It co-founded a new design agency called Sodium Burn Creative in 2016.

Besides renting out studio space for fashion, editorial and product photography, Simulacra Studio organises regular workshops and trainings for new photographers. The students who enrol for these courses are trained on usage of different camera types, lenses, lighting modulators and graphic editing software.

Contact Information

Address: 302-304 Barrington Road London SW9 7JJ

E-Mail: hello@simulacrastudio.com

Phone: 0207 733 1979 / 07960 124 249

Website: https://www.simulacrastudio.com

