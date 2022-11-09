The Global Color Cosmetics Market Is Anticipated To Hold A Value Of Worth US$ 140.1 Billion By 2032

In 2022, the global colour cosmetics market is expected to be worth US$ 81.74 billion. The global colour cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2032, totaling US$ 140.1 billion.

Various anti-tan and anti-aging benefits associated with cosmetic products are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Color Cosmetics Market

  • By Product Type :

    • Facial Color Products
      • Blushers
      • Foundation
      • Loose Face Powder
      • Concealers
      • Other Facial Products
    • Eye Makeup Products
      • Eye Liners/Pencils
      • Mascara
      • Eye Shadow
      • Other Eye Makeup Products
    • Lip Products
      • Lip Gloss
      • Lip Liners/Pencils
      • Lip Sticks
      • Other Lip Products
    • Nail Products
      • Nail Paints
      • Nail Polish
      • Nail Removers
      • Nail Treatment/Strengtheners
      • Other Nail Products
    • Hair Color Products
      • Permanent
      • Demi-permanent
      • Semi-permanent
      • Gradual

  • By Form :

    • Powder
    • Spray
    • Crème
    • Gel

  • By Pricing :

    • Mass
    • Mid-premium/Affordable Premium
    • Premium

  • By Consumer Orientation

    • Color Cosmetics for Men
    • Color Cosmetics for Women
    • Unisex Color Cosmetics for

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Specialty Stores
    • Brand Outlets
    • Modern Trade Channels
    • Online Channels
    • Departmental Stores
    • Convenience Stores
    • Other Stores

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global color cosmetics market include Johnson & Johnson, Benefit Cosmetics LLC, Revlon Group, MAC Cosmetics, Procter & Gamble Co., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Chanel S.A., Laverana GmbH & Co. KG, Clarins Group, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Coty Inc., Ciate London, Chantecaille Beaute Inc, Kroylan Professional Make-up, Avon Products, Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., & Unilever PLC.

The following are recent market developments:

  • Revlon will open its experiential brand location in Delhi, India, in September 2022. The store carries the entire Revlon colour cosmetics, skincare, and personal care product line, as well as a few Revlon Professionals and Street Wear Products. The flagship store will provide a full range of hair and makeover services, including Revlon Professional hair colouring, hair care, hair cutting, and hair styling, as well as party makeovers and basic grooming, all performed by experts.
  • Chanel announced the launch of a new line of beauty products in January 2022, combining natural ingredients sourced from sustainable sources and more eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

  • How will the global Color Cosmetics Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
  • Which segment will drive the global Color Cosmetics Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
  • How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
  • What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Color Cosmetics Market?
  • How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Top Color Cosmetics Market report answers the following queries:

  1. What is the largest share held by key players in the market?
  2. What strategies have proven most advantageous in Top Color Cosmetics Market?
  3. Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2022 to 2031?
  4. What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?
  5. What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2022 to 2031?

