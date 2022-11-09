Fragrances Market Value Is Expected To Reach At US$ 99.2 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2021, global fragrance demand is expected to reach $62.6 billion. According to Fact.MR, the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 99.2 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2021 and 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Fragrance Industry Survey

Product: Cosmetics & Toiletries Fine Fragrances Soap & Detergents Household Products Other Fragrances

Distribution Channel: Conventional Retail Online Sales B2B B2B – TP



Competitive Landscape

Fragrance products have developed from a non-essential to an essential product in today’s environment. Due to extended working hours and the need to smell good, millennials are willing to spend more on these products.

Manufacturers have crafted fragrance products specific to men and women. Economic growth in emerging countries as well as rising demand for youth-oriented fragrances are expected to propel the global fragrance sector.

Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Fragrance, a collaboration with celebrity florist Jeff Leatham comprising three flower-inspired smells; Michelle Pfeiffer’s light and floral Windows Down; and Tom Ford’s Tubéreuse Nue, with notes of tuberose and jasmine, are some of the new fragrance releases.

A beauty cult favourite – The Ordinary – released its first home fragrance – Shop, a spicy peppery aroma with warm cedar overtones. The fragrance encapsulates the feeling of “happy and joy with a sense of peace,” according to Azzi Glasser, an award-winning perfume designer who assisted in the creation of Shop.

