Demand For Toothbrushes Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 4% By 2031

Posted on 2022-Nov-09

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oral hygiene market is anticipated to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis, and periodontitis. In order to prevent such diseases, more people are incorporating various oral hygiene products into their health regimes.  Increasing awareness regarding maintaining healthy oral hygiene has boosted sales of oral hygiene products over the years.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • Wal-Mart
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Costco
  • Kroger
  • Safeway
  • Unilever
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Ultradent Products, Inc.
  • Dentaid SL
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Dentsply International Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Heraeus Dental
  • GC Corporation

Key Segments in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Research

  • By Product :

    • Toothpaste
    • Toothbrush
    • Mouthwash/Dental Rinse
    • Dental Floss
    • Dental Accessories

  • By Distribution Channel :

    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Departmental Stores
    • Online Sales
    • Other Retail Formats

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global oral hygiene market to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031.
  • Toothbrush segment projected to reach around US$ 30 Bn by 2031.
  • Toothpaste segment projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.
  • Market in Asia Pacific holds share of more than 40%.
  • Market in India expected to reach valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.
  • Market in Latin America to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Rise in awareness regarding oral & dental care is increasing the requirement for various oral hygiene products. Manufacturers are emphasizing on developing more variety of products, which, in turn, is fuelling market growth,” according to a Fact.MR analyst

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

  • How will the global Oral Hygiene Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
  • Which segment will drive the global Oral Hygiene Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
  • How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
  • What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Oral Hygiene Market?
  • How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

 

