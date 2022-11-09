Demand For Toothbrushes Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 4% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oral hygiene market is anticipated to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis, and periodontitis. In order to prevent such diseases, more people are incorporating various oral hygiene products into their health regimes. Increasing awareness regarding maintaining healthy oral hygiene has boosted sales of oral hygiene products over the years.

Key Companies Profiled

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

Wal-Mart

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Costco

Kroger

Safeway

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Dentaid SL

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentsply International Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Heraeus Dental

GC Corporation

Key Segments in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Research

By Product : Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash/Dental Rinse Dental Floss Dental Accessories

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Online Sales Other Retail Formats

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global oral hygiene market to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031.

Toothbrush segment projected to reach around US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Toothpaste segment projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Asia Pacific holds share of more than 40%.

Market in India expected to reach valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Market in Latin America to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Rise in awareness regarding oral & dental care is increasing the requirement for various oral hygiene products. Manufacturers are emphasizing on developing more variety of products, which, in turn, is fuelling market growth,” according to a Fact.MR analyst

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Oral Hygiene Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Oral Hygiene Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Oral Hygiene Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

