Artificial Insemination Market Report 2022: Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —The global artificial insemination market size was USD 1,929.2 million in 2021, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 3,677.9 million by 2030. According to a WHO survey, around 10% of women are directly or indirectly affected by infertility. Furthermore, the National Institutes of Health reported that infertility affects around 12% of couples of reproductive age.

Government initiatives and changes in the legal system are driving the demand for artificial insemination procedures. In the U.S., around 14 states cover infertility treatment under medical insurance. Moreover, In Canada, the government is initiating measures to control the declining population, wherein it sponsored various cycles of artificial insemination and IVF. Moreover, the Canadian government provides up to 40% tax credits to citizens who undertake fertility treatments. In the UK, up to six Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) cycles are sponsored by the NHS in certain cases. However, if the couple fails to conceive through IUI, IVF is the preferred alternative.

Global Artificial Insemination Market Definition

Artificial insemination is the deliberate introduction of sperm into a female’s cervix or uterine cavity in order to achieve a pregnancy by means other than sexual intercourse or in vitro fertilization.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/artificial-insemination-market

Global Artificial Insemination Market Dynamics

Drivers : Constant Rise in Infertility Rate

The rate of infertility is increasing worldwide due to the rising prevalence of conditions such as erectile dysfunction and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Significant changes in lifestyle and increasing preference of working women for conceiving at a later age may result in complications. Infertility issues in men result from various factors such as stress, alcohol consumption, changing lifestyle, and reducing sperm count & motility. A continuous increase in the incidence of infertility in both sexes is driving the market for artificial insemination.

Restraints : Unsupportive Government Regulations in Certain Areas

Access to ARTs, including artificial insemination, remains a challenge in low-resource countries. According to WHO, infertility issues affect 180 million people across the globe. Unavailability or delay in access to diagnosis and treatment of infertility may adversely affect the possible successful results. There is a gap between the need and availability of reproductive healthcare in underdeveloped and developing nations, including gynecologic and obstetric care.

Scope of the Global Artificial Insemination Market Research Report

The artificial insemination market is categorized based on the type, source type, and end-use at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/artificial-insemination-market?opt=2950

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Intrauterine Insemination

Intracervical Insemination

Intravaginal Insemination

Intratubal Insemination

By Source Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

AIH-Husband

AID-Donor

By End-Use Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fertility Clinics & Others

Home

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The intrauterine insemination segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Based on type, the global artificial insemination market is divided into intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, intravaginal insemination, and intratubal insemination. In 2021, the intrauterine insemination (IUI) segment accounted for the largest market share of 71.1% in the global artificial insemination market. Intrauterine Insemination is a type of assisted reproductive technology that involves the introduction of sperms directly into the uterus with the help of a catheter. IUI is considered the most common type of insemination. Sperms are injected into the uterus to increase the chances of fertilization by placing sperms closest to the eggs. IUI is planned to coincide with women’s ovulation period to maximize the chances of conception. The hormonal analysis monitors progress throughout the process by using ultrasound.

IUI is preferred over other methods as it is non-invasive, affordable, easily performed, has minimum risks, and is easy to train. The pregnancy rate by IUI is higher than that by other modes of insemination. The majority of the pregnancies occur during the first six cycles. Generally, IUI is not recommended for more than nine cycles.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/artificial-insemination-market

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global artificial insemination market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 8.7 in the global artificial insemination market during the forecast period. Increasing the infertility rate in this region and rising awareness about treatment options are expected to boost the market in this region. The social stigma associated with ARTs in this region is slowly reducing. Japan, China, and India are notable markets in this region.

According to a joint survey by the Chinese Population Association and Women and Children Development Center, the infertility rate in the country has been continuously increasing. Moreover, The fertility rate in China was 1.64 in 2018. The infertility rate in the country is about 10% to 15%. Although the Chinese government has abolished the one-child policy, the birth rate has not increased. There were 630,000 fewer births in 2017 than the previous year. In addition, the demand for ARTs has not been completely fulfilled. Artificial Insemination costs around USD 361 in the country. Moreover, rising consumption of alcohol & tobacco, extended work hours, and stress contribute to increasing infertility rate.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/artificial-insemination-market

Key Market Players

Some of the major companies in the market are Genea Limited, Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC, Vitrolife, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Pride Angel, KITAZATO CORPORATION, and Rocket Medical plc. Every company follows its own business strategy to attain the maximum market share.

Related Report

Homeopathy and Homeopathic Medicines Market https://www.marketstatsville.com/homeopathy-and-homeopathic-medicines-market

Metagenomics Sequencing Market https://www.marketstatsville.com/metagenomics-sequencing-market

Novel Vaccine Delivery System Market https://www.marketstatsville.com/novel-vaccine-delivery-system-market