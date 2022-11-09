Interdental Cleaning Products Market Is Projected To Top US$ 4 Bn By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for interdental cleaning products was valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3%. Offline sales hold 90% share of global revenue, and are expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. Fact.MR anticipates significant surge in demand for interdental cleaning products attributable to factors such as growing oral health consciousness among consumers, efforts towards preventive dental care, government initiatives towards advanced oral health awareness, and investments into product research & development by leading market players.

Over the last decade, there has been an increase in dental problems such as plaque in between the teeth, increasing dental cavities, bad breath, and inflammation of the gums among the population worldwide. This has, in turn, fuelled product demand. Many innovative products such as dental floss, electric interdental toothbrushes, dental tapes, and tongue cleaners are being adopted by high- and middle-income people across countries.

Government initiatives are playing a critical role in not only increasing access to interdental cleaning products, but also in boosting user awareness. Collaborations between governments and professional dental organizations are critical to reach a large number of potential users.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Key factors driving demand for interdental cleaning products are rise in prevalence of oral diseases worldwide and growing awareness towards maintaining dental hygiene.

Europe accounts for around 29% share of global revenue from interdental cleaning products, and demand in the region is expected to further surge across the forecast period.

Demand for interdental cleaning products in China is projected to top US$ 852Mn by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5%.

Owing to their usage feasibility, global demand for interdental brushes is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2031.

Offline sales hold 90% share of global revenue for interdental cleaning products, and are expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

“Increasing awareness towards maintaining dental hygiene to surge demand for interdental cleaning products,” Says a Fact.MR analyst.

How Has Interdental Cleaning Product Demand Been Shaping across the U.S.?

The market for interdental cleaning products in the U.S. was estimated at around US$ 922 Mn in 2020. The market is expected to continue its elevation through the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. has benefited from growth in consumer disposable income and resultant demand for advanced product offerings, including electric interdental brushes and flosses. In addition, presence of dental clinics with access to better oral care infrastructure is expected to bolster market growth for the foreseeable future.

According to research by American Dental Association, 1/4 of adult respondents in the U.S. are embarrassed and experience anxiety owing to oral health conditions. Oral issues are most common among young adults and low-income groups. These factors will contribute to market growth in the long term.

Why is Consumer Preference High Towards Interdental Brushes?

Demand for interdental brushes is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.

Technological advancements is the reason for growth of the market. Battery-powered and electric interdental toothbrushes are some of the new innovative products that are gaining popularity among the middle and high-income groups. The rise in geriatric population is also a reason for growth of the market. Old age people suffer from more dental problems and prefer easy to use interdental brushes.

It is owing to the user-friendly property of interdental brushes that their demand is on the rise.

Competitive Landscape

The interdental cleaning products market is largely fragmented, and companies are observed investing in product launch strategies. Major players are also focusing on strategic partnerships and acquisitions to consolidate their market position. Further, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives by companies such as, oral hygiene awareness campaigns and dental care programs will help gain consumer attention.

In 2017, Oral B launched Dubbed 2000 and PRO 600 rechargeable round headed toothbrushes in India. These toothbrushes are equipped with advanced pulsating technology for better removal of plaque.

Some Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson,

Trisa AG,

Procter & Gamble Company

TePe Plackers

Curaprox, Lion Corp

The Humble Co

Colgate-Palmolive Co

3M Company

DenTek Oral Care Inc

M+C Schiffer GmbH

DentalPro

Key Market Segments Covered in Interdental Cleaning Products Industry Research

On the Basis of Product:

Interdental Brushes

Toothpicks

Dental Tapes

Dental Floss

On the Basis of Sales Channel:

Interdental Cleaning Products Sold Offline

Interdental Cleaning Products Sold Online

Key Points Covered in Interdental Cleaning Products Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Sales of Interdental Cleaning Products and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

