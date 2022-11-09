Europe Diet Pills Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.6% by 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Europe Diet Pills to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Europe Diet Pills market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Newly released data in Fact.MR’s market analysis shows that demand for diet pills in Europe is expected to increase at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2031, with the market being valued at US$ 669 Mn currently.

Sales of glucomannan drugs are expected to grow from US$ 258.1 Mn in 2020 to around US$ 361.2 Mn by 2031, while those of herbal supplements from US$ 455.1 Mn to around US$ 611.6 Mn.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Europe Diet Pills Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Europe Diet Pills market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Europe Diet Pills market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Europe Diet Pills. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Europe Diet Pills Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Europe Diet Pills, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Europe Diet Pills Market.

Segments Covered Europe Diet Pills Industry Research

· Drug Class

Lipase Inhibitors Choline Glucomannan Garcinia Cambogia Others



· Drug Type

Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs Herbal Supplements



· Mechanism

Metabolism Raising Diet Pills Fat Blocking Diet Pills Appetite Controlling Diet Pills Others



· Distribution Channel

Diet Pills Sold at Hospital Pharmacies Diet Pills Sold at Retail Pharmacies Diet Pills Sold at Clinics Online Sales of Diet Pills (e-Commerce) Stores Amazon Pharmacies Sales of Diet Pills by Drug Stores



Europe Diet Pills Market – Scope of Report

The latest publication by Fact.MR on the Europe diet pills market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market. The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the Europe diet pills market. The principal aim of the market study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Europe diet pills market are presented in this comprehensive report, which includes a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described exhaustively in Fact.MR’s study. This research study can support readers to know the demand for diet pills in Europe, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, that can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market. Insights and data analysis presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the Europe diet pills market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Market statistics, as well as information linked to the macro- as well as micro-economic variables affecting the business scenario in the Europe diet pills market are also included in the current study. Depending on potential developments in the market, substantive insights are also encountered in this report. Additionally, with the data submitted in this report, minor companies and new entrants can be aided in making suitable company choices to achieve traction in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on expansion in emerging countries and introducing features in their product lines. Various manufacturers are spending on developing integrated software that can include cutting-edge technologies to understand the formulation of diet pills.

Market players are also engaged in expanding their regional presence through acquisitions, collaborations, expansions, product launches, and improvement of distribution channels.

In September 2019, Currax™ Pharmaceuticals LLC announced the acquisition of Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Currax now owns the worldwide rights to CONTRAVE, which is the number one prescribed weight-loss brand medication.

In June 2020, Holland & Barrett and Deliveroo announced a new partnership to deliver a selected range of more than 200 products from 50 stores across the U.K.

In September 2018, Nature’s Way Products, LLC and Natural Products Canada entered into a new investment agreement for investing in new companies working in natural products sectors such as supplements and dietary ingredients.

