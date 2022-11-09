Americas Hematology Diagnostics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Americas hematology diagnostics market was valued at US$ 264.3 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Factors boosting demand for hematology diagnostics include rising incidence of blood-related diseases such as anemia and blood cancer. Hematological tests help in evaluating various conditions involving blood and its components. But these can be also performed to determine various life-threatening diseases at different stages. Blood tests can give an exact assessment of body conditions and result in early treatment.

Advancements in technology have led to the development of simple and painless blood testing systems. Moreover, development prospects of hematology diagnostics are expected to be influenced by rising investments in research & development activities of blood-related diseases. Rising healthcare expenditure and focus are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Blood typing kits are expected to contribute more than 31% revenue share in the market by 2031.

Under modality, demand for lab-based testing is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% through the forecast period.

Diagnostic laboratories dominate the market among all distribution channels, and are expect to reach a valuation of US$ 172 Mn by 2031.

The U.S. holds the highest share in the global market due to rising concerns about health and increasing blood related diseases, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4% through 2031.

“Growing prevalence of blood-related diseases and rising demand for point of care testing are factors expected to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Fact.MR.

What are the Key Opportunities for Providers of Hematology Diagnostics in the Americas?

Advancements in technology have led to market expansion. Point of care diagnosis methods are gaining popularity. During this COVID-19 pandemic, people changed their priorities. Instead of lab-based systems they wanted to use self-diagnosis kits in order to follow COVID-19 guidelines and stay at home to avoid visits to diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Thus, various emerging market players are mainly engrossed in developing advanced kits for hematology diagnosis, such as point of care hematology testing.

How Lucrative is the Opportunity in the U.S. for Hematology Diagnostic Equipment Manufacturers?

The U.S. held nearly 80% share of the market in North America in 2020. In the U.S., the dominant stance is due to research collaborations and license agreements for healthcare products. Rising technological advancements gives an opportunity to hematology test kit companies in the U.S. to innovative products for the diagnosis of blood-related diseases such as blood cancer and anemia.

Moreover, key players focus on strategies such as new product launches for hematology diagnosis.

For instance, BioMedomics Inc. made Ade Adebisi, professional rugby player, the sickle cell disease advocate brand ambassador for its product Sickle SCAN in August 2019.

What is the Market Share of Lab-based testing in Hematology Diagnostics?

Lab-based testing will continue to dominate the market and is expected to hold around 80% of market share through the end of 2031. This is due to rising blood disorders and the level of accuracy attained in lab-based tests that have made them widely accepted.

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on the Hematology Testing Market in the Americas?

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to moderately impact the growth of the hematology tests market in the Americas. This is mainly due to rising demand of point of care testing.

Also, on the other hand, the pandemic has enhanced online sales, and many users prefer getting home delivery of and testing kits to avoid exposure to the virus and follow social distancing guidelines.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of hematology diagnostic kits in the Americas are primarily aiming to carry out strategic acquisitions and launch innovative products in the market.

For instance, Biomerieux acquired Invisible Sentinel, a company that manufactured rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic products, in 2019.

Similarly, in 2018, Danaher acquired Integrated DNA Technologies, a nucleic acid manufacturing company, which strengthen the life science department of Danaher.

Key Market Players:

BioMedomics, Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

BTNX Inc.

i-SENS, Inc.

Danaher

ELDON BIOLOGICALS A/S

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Categorization by Americas Hematology Diagnostics Industry Research

By Kit

Hematology Anemia and Iron Test Kits

Hematology Folic Acid Testing Kits

Hematology Sickle Cell Screening Kits

Hematology PT/INR Testing Kits

Hematology D-dimer Testing Kits

Hematology Blood Typing Kits

Hematology Leukemia Testing Kits

Hematology Sepsis Testing Kits

Hematology Antibiotic Resistance Panels

Hematology Bacterial & Fungal Panels

By Modality

Point of Care

Lab-based testing

Distribution Channel

Hematology Diagnostics at Hospitals

Hematology Diagnostics at Diagnostic Laboratories

Hematology Diagnostics at Cancer Research Institutes

Hematology Diagnostics through Retail Pharmacies

Hematology Diagnostics through Drug Stores

Key Insights Covered in Americas Hematology Diagnostics Industry Survey

Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031

Key Drivers and Restraints Impacting Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Demand for Hematology Analyzer Machines

Demand for Hematology Reagents

Sales of Hematology Flow Cytometers

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Americas Hematology Diagnostics Market and How to Navigate

