Single-use Bioreactors Market is expected to see significant use of SUBs in the near future

Single-use Bioreactors Industry Overview

The global single-use bioreactors market size was valued at USD 2,730.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Single-use systems are emerging as an important technology for pharmaceutical and mammalian cell culture applications. They are particularly well suited for biopharmaceutical production, where prevailing market trends call for quick, easy, and flexible deployment. In addition, with comprehensive qualification and validation procedures, the use of single-use bioreactors lowers the possibility of cross-contamination and improves process safety in highly potent biopharmaceutical compounds. These factors are anticipated to drive the market for single-use bioreactors.

The usage of SUBs is growing at an annual rate of 11%, according to the 16th Annual Report of Biomanufacturing. The range of stainless-steel bioreactors and associated high capital costs has become a challenge due to changing demand for biopharmaceuticals. SUBs’ versatility to meet the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals has enabled them to successfully address the issues related to traditional bioreactors. Flexibility offered by single-use bioreactors is one of the main encouraging factors of investing in technology that further drives market growth.

Additionally, it is projected that in the upcoming years, the use of disposable bioreactors will pick up steam due to the increased demand for biopharmaceuticals across the globe. Small-scale, bench-top SUBs reduce the requirement for assembling, cleaning, and autoclaving, which leads to quicker turnaround times. The advantages offered by SUBs motivate their use for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.

SUBs also have the potential to be less expensive than traditional bioreactors. They typically have lower implementation costs than traditional stainless-steel bioreactor systems. Therefore, the cost-saving benefits of these items in terms of construction, operation, and cleaning can be primarily attributable to their adoption. Cost, desired operating volume, reaction size, temperature control, and capacity are deciding factors when choosing single-use bioreactors.

Increasing investment flow by key players in the production of advanced & effective equipment is likely to support market growth throughout the projected timeframe. For instance, in March 2022, Dundee-based Cellexus International introduced single-use airlift bioreactor that helps scientists to grow fragile cell cultures for their study more quickly and affordable. Instead of employing harsher mixing methods, the CellMaker single-use airlift bioreactors produce bubbles that percolate through the mixture, generating a gentle mixing action for even the most fragile cell cultures. Such initiatives by companies are likely to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

Single-use Bioreactors Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioreactors market report on the basis of product, type, type of cell, molecule type, application, end-use, usage type, and region:

Single-use Bioreactors Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Single-use bioreactor systems Up to 10L 11-100L 101-500L 501-1500L Above 1500L

Single-use media bags 2D Bags 3D Bags Others

Single-use Filtration Assemblies

Other Products

Single-use Bioreactors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stirred-tank SUBs

Wave-induced SUBs

Bubble-column SUBs

Other SUBs

Single-use Bioreactors Type of Cell Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Other Cells

Single-use Bioreactors Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Gene Modified Cells

Stem Cells

Other Molecules

Single-use Bioreactors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Research And Development (R&D) or Process Development

Bioproduction

Single-use Bioreactors End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Single-use Bioreactors Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Lab-scale Production

Pilot-scale Production

Large-scale Production

Single-use Bioreactors Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

: Dundee-based Cellexus International introduced single-use airlift bioreactor that helps scientists to grow fragile cell cultures for their study more quickly and affordable. January 2021: Sartorius and RoosterBio, Inc. teamed up to improve the production capabilities for gene and cell therapies. The partnership aims to increase the manufacturing of regenerative medicine.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global single-use bioreactors market include:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Merck KgaA

Celltainer Biotech BV

Getinge AB

Eppendorf AG

Cellexus

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc.

ABEC

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

G&G Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

bbi-biotech GmbH

