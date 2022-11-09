Building Acoustic Insulation Market expected to remain high over the forecast period

Building Acoustic Insulation Industry Overview

The global building acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 4.11 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing awareness regarding noise pollution, stringent noise pollution standards, growing living standards, and energy efficiency are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has significantly impacted the supply chains as major economies across the globe suspended and delayed construction projects. Due to this, demand for acoustic insulation products had witnessed a steep decline in the residential and non-residential sectors. However, with the ease of lockdown and global trade restrictions, the market has been witnessing recovery in 2021, which is expected to restore the growth trajectory of the market.

In the U.S., stringent government regulations for reducing the adverse effects of high noise levels, along with a rising standard of living, have fueled the demand for the product in residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, factors such as the increase in disposable income and readiness to spend more on superior construction products are expected to influence the market growth positively over the forecast period.

An increasing focus on improving the public infrastructure to offer a peaceful and convenient environment in public places has led to a rise in the installation of acoustic insulation products across highways, construction sites, industries, airports, and other public buildings. Moreover, increasingly stringent energy efficiency and fire safety policies throughout the world are fueling the market growth in the residential and non-residential segment.

The market is highly consolidated with a large number of players providing the products at a very competitive price. Their expertise and pricing make it difficult for the new entrants to operate profitably in the market. As a result, the industry rivalry is expected to remain high over the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness regarding the importance of acoustics and the high capital cost of acoustic insulation are expected to restrict the growth of the companies.

Building Acoustic Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global building acoustic insulation market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Building Acoustic Insulation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Glass Wool Rock Wool Foamed Plastic Others



Building Acoustic Insulation Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Residential Non-residential



Building Acoustic Insulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global building acoustic insulation market include:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Owens Corning

Rockwool International

Armacell International S.A.

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation

BASF

Johns Manville

Fletcher Insulation



International Cellulose Corporation

Hush Acoustics

Siderise

L’Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

