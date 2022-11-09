Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR of Around 6% Over 2031

As per the revised report published by Fact.MR, the fiber optic gyroscope market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 920 Mn by 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

At present, North America holds the largest revenue share in the global fiber optic gyroscope (FOG) industry, owing to the well-established aerospace and defence industry in the region since decades. Three of the top manufacturers of fiber optic gyroscopes, i.e. Honeywell International Inc., Emcore Corporation, and KVH Industries are headquartered in the U.S.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Fiber optic gyroscopes are typically used for aerospace- and defence-related applications; however, their usage in automotive is also increasing.

3-Axis fiber optic gyroscopes account for 48% of sales, and are further expected to grow by 252 BPS over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region, including East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, accounts for around 27% of global shipments. Asia Pacific is expected to offer around US$ 218 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The global market is moderately concentrated in nature. Around 45% of sales are held by tier-1 companies, including Honeywell International Inc. and Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH.

By device, inertial navigation systems hold over 40% of overall market share.

Automotive and transportation & logistics accounts for over 14% of overall demand.

The FOG market in China and ASEAN is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% through 2031, while that in Japan and Australia at 6%.

“Manufacturers building fiber optic gyroscopes for specific applications are expected to witness increase in their shares than those companies offering generalised products,”

Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market by Category

Sensing Axis

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

Device

Gyrocompasses

Inertial Measurement Units

Inertial Navigation Systems

Others

Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Robotics

Mining

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Other Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

