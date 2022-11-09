Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Demand and Key Players by 2028

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Industry Overview

The Asia Pacific cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid advancements in regenerative medicine are anticipated to provide effective solutions for chronic conditions. A substantial number of companies in the growing markets, such as India and South Korea, are striving to capitalize on the untapped opportunities in the market, thereby driving the market.

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific cell therapy market on the basis of use-type, therapy type, and country:

Based on the Use-type Insights, the market is segmented into Clinical-use and Research-use.

The research-use segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 87.0% from 2021 to 2028. Currently, stem and non-stem cells are primarily being used for research projects, which have led to the highest revenue share of USD 650.2 million in 2020. Stem cell research emerged as a significant field in several Asia Pacific countries. The notable investment in programs and facilities that are designed to intensify competitiveness in the drive to decipher clinical applications of stem cells over the past decade is proof of growth in this region.

Based on the Therapy Type Insights, the market is segmented into Allogenic Therapies and Autologous Therapies.

The autologous therapies segment dominated the APAC cell therapy market and held the largest revenue share of 55.0% in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In March 2021, Breyanzi, a CD19-directed autologous CAR T therapy designed for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma and R/R follicular lymphoma received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Such approvals in the space have attributed to the larger share of this segment.

The allogeneic therapies segment is anticipated to register relatively slow growth in 2021-2028 due to the high cost associated with allogeneic transplant procedures and rising approvals of autologous CAR-T therapies. However, allogeneic CAR T cell therapies are receiving traction as a more profitable business by several biopharma companies, compared to existing manufacturing and business models.

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Country Outlook

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Philippines

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Global and homegrown companies are engaged in securing regulatory approvals for their cell therapy products to expand the market reach of products across Asian markets.

Some of the prominent players in the Asia Pacific cell therapy market include,

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

MEDIPOST

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Curocell, Inc.

JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Stempeutics Research PVT LTD

