Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Forecast Assessment Report Till 2028

Disposable Hospital Gowns Industry Overview

The global disposable hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 5.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing prevalence of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs), rising number of surgeries performed coupled with growing incidence of chronic disorders and impact of COVID-19 are the key factors driving the market. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is a major factor expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable hospital gowns market on the basis of usability, product, risk type, and region:

Based on the Usability Insights, the market is segmented into Low-type, Average-type and Premium-type.

The Average-type usability segment held the largest revenue share of more than 43% in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These gowns are manufactured from lightweight white polypropylene fabric and are appropriate for use in hospitals, laboratories, and medical/clinical settings.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Surgical, Non-surgical and Patient.

The surgical gowns segment held the largest revenue share of more than 44% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Surgical gowns provide protection against infective pathogens. The increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the world and growing awareness regarding SSIs will drive the segment.

The patient disposable hospital gowns segment is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Long-term patient admissions in hospitals and clinics are the major factors propelling the demand for these products. Moreover, collaboration and M&A initiatives by leading market players will also boost the segment growth.

Based on the Risk Type Insights, the market is segmented into Low, Moderate and High.

The high-risk type segment held the largest revenue share of over 41% in 2020 and is expected to witness a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2028. In surgical and fluid-intensive procedures, high-risk hospital gowns work as a barrier and provide protection against non-airborne diseases.

The moderate risk type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Level 3 or moderate-risk gowns are suited for intermediate-risk scenarios, such as blood draws from arteries, IV insertion, and ER or trauma work that necessitates clean robes and equipment.

Disposable Hospital Gowns Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are adopting strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches, to gain a higher market share and strengthen their position.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global disposable hospital gowns market include,

Cardinal Health

3M

Angelica

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Petoskey Plastics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bellcross Industries Private Ltd.

Priontex

Sara Health Care

Order a free sample PDF of the Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.