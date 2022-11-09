Europe Amaranth Market Prediction To 2028 By Region

Europe Amaranth Industry Overview

The Europe amaranth market size is expected to reach USD 4.98 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for amaranth products as it contains lysine, twice as much protein compared to wheat, thrice as much protein compared to maize, and an equal amount of protein found in milk. In addition, amaranth contains an abundant amount of provitamin-A, which is an essential vitamin required for eye health in the tropics, which is expected to augment the market growth.

Europe Amaranth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe amaranth market on the basis of category, product, application, and region:

Based on the Category Insights, the market is segmented into Conventional and Organic.

The conventional category segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 88.2%. Amaranth products from conventional crops have comparatively lower prices than organic products. Conventional products have a higher yield and lower production cost owing to the use of chemical fertilizers and hybrid breeds. The cultivators use herbicides and pesticides to protect the plants from pests and diseases.

The organic segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the harmful effects of the chemicals used while processing and cultivation of amaranth are expected to have a positive impact on the organic products demand over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Seed, Oil, Leaf, and Flour.

The oil product segment led the market accounting for a revenue share of more than 49% in 2020. Amaranth oil consists of squalene, which has application in pharmaceutical products owing to its anti-oxidation, cell-rejuvenating, and immune system strengthening attributes.

The seeds product segment held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. Amaranth seeds are dicotyledonous pseudo-cereal and are gaining popularity among European consumers owing to their nutritional benefits. Amaranth is considered a superfood as it has a high concentration of nutraceuticals including protein, squalene, dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and flavonoids.

Amaranth leaves are rich in minerals, vitamins, proteins, and carbohydrates and therefore, help in protection against hair loss as well as premature greying. They work as a natural astringent, thus, curing several skin problems, such as acne and eczema.

The flour product segment is also likely to exhibit significant growth owing to the high demand for amaranth flour due to its fiber, phosphorous, vitamin C & A, potassium, and calcium content. It is used as a thickening agent in sauces, soups, and stews as it absorbs a lot of liquid.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, and Others.

In terms of revenue, food & beverages emerged as the leading application segment with a market share of 59.4% in 2020. Amaranth is rich in protein & fiber and serves high dietary benefits by providing a high level of tocotrienols through its seeds.

The personal care application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Amaranth products help in balancing and rejuvenating the skin. Thus, these products along with other ingredients are used in a wide range of cosmetics.

Europe Amaranth Regional Outlook

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Benelux

Portugal

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented with a limited number of large-scale companies operating in the region. As amaranth is not a widely produced crop in the region, producers are largely dependent on imports from Asian and American countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico.

Some of the prominent players in the Europe amaranth market include,

Flavekotrade s.r.o.

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

SAAR

The Andersons, Inc.

DK MASS s.r.o.

Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd.

Dipasa Europe B.V.

All Organic Treasures GmbH

A.S Flanquart

