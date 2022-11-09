Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Detailed Analysis by Latest Trends 2028

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028. The rapidly growing field of Immuno-oncology has emerged as a novel therapeutic area within the oncology ecosystem, transforming the treatment of cancer.

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immuno-oncology clinical trials market based on phase, design, indication, and region:

Based on the Phase Insights, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

The phase III segment dominated the market with 53.1% of revenue share in 2020. This is largely attributed that Phase III is roughly USD 59,500. Oncology trials also have a lower average number of trials are the most expensive ones and involve huge subjects.

The Phase II trial segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 19.8% over the forecast period. It’s also the most expensive stage, placing second after Phase III. This study is split into two parts. The first step involves looking at a variety of dosages as well as efficacy trials, and the second half involves deciding on a dose. Phase II is crucially significant, especially in oncology trials.

Based on the Design Insights, the market is segmented into Interventional trials, Observational trials, and Expanded access trials.

The interventional trials dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.6 % in 2020. There are around 3,042 interventional active clinical trials evaluating the clinical-stage immune therapies with a target of enrolling 5, 77, 076 patients. Interventional oncology trials are designed to demonstrate that some treatments are as effective as the present standard of care, but with far less morbidity and better results for cancer patients.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Solid tumors and Hematological cancer.

Based on indication, the solid tumor segment led the immuno-oncology clinical trials market and accounted for more than 56.0% of the global revenue share in 2020. The segment is also projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Solid tumors can develop in a variety of tissues, including muscle, bone, and organs.

Advancements in cancer therapy, such as nanomedicines for cancer treatment, are projected to assist industry players in providing effective patient care in the treatment of solid tumors. However, the solid tumor therapy market is projected to be hampered by stringent regulatory standards for manufacturing medications.

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players in the market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the signing of the new partnership agreement, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, aiming to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, thus providing a competitive advantage.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global immuno-oncology clinical trials market include,

Medpace

Novartis

Exscientia

Syneous Health

AstraZeneca

