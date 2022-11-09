India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Demand and Competitive Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2028

India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry Overview

The India veterinary artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 252.4 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for milk and the growing number of semen stations in the country are the factors propelling the growth. Increasing disposable income in developing countries is expected to further fuel the market expansion.

India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India veterinary artificial insemination market based on product, animal type, and distribution channel:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Normal Semen and Sexed Semen.

The normal semen segment held the dominant revenue share of above 75% in 2020. Normal semen is widely used for artificial insemination to improve the reproduction and genetics of farm animals. This practice has led to an increase in the rate of genetic development and production of animals, thereby propelling the market growth.

Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Cattle, Buffalo, Swine, Sheep, Canine, and Others.

Based on animal type, the cattle segment held the largest revenue share of around 45% of the India veterinary artificial insemination market in 2020, owing to increasing demand for dairy products. Artificial insemination for cattle has been standard practice in most developed and developing countries. Moreover, according to the NDDB, India contributed to around 18.6% of the total frozen cattle semen doses in 2019. Increasing milk consumption, the demand from developed countries, and the huge biodiversity of the cattle breeds are the factors anticipated to further provide the Indian cattle market with growth opportunities in near future.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Government, NDDB, Others (NGO, Private).

The government segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 45% in 2020, owing to its increased initiatives and activities. Government regulatory authorities, such as the Department of Animal Husbandry Animal Care Services regulates artificial insemination programs, provided through animal husbandry services.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market players are investing in strategies including regional expansion, product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the India veterinary artificial insemination market include,

Polargeneticsindia

Genus plc. (ABS Global)

Zoetis Inc.

Paayas Milk producer Company Limited

National Dairy Development Board

IMV TECHNOLOGIES

Maahi Milk Producer Company Limited

Xcell Breeding & Livestock Services Private Limited

