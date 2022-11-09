Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market Is Predicted To Grow With A CAGR Of 3% by 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Allergic rhinitis is an allergic reaction developed against allergens that causes inflammation in the nasal membrane. The rising occurrences of respiratory disorders are boosting the demand for rhinitis treatment. The increasing smoking habits have a stake in the rising of allergic responses.

The pollution level upsurge is attributed to rising cases of allergic rhinitis. There is a progressive shift in government support for research and development in the field of allergic rhinitis treatment. The accelerated use of technology in diagnostics increases the efficiency of treatment.

These diagnosis tests consist of RAST tests and blood tests. In 2022, more than 400 million people suffering from allergic rhinitis across the globe remain undertreated. In the United States, this affects 10% of adults and about 40% of children.

Considering the higher rates of patients remaining untreated likely to excel in growth in the allergic rhinitis treatment device market in the forecast duration. This prevalence of allergies is expected to put an economic burden on the countries, which is a factor motivating research and solutions in this field.

What are the Restraints Faced by Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Manufacturers?

There is a lack of awareness about the treatment and its potential impact that deter penetration of allergic rhinitis treatment devices. There are rising concerns about the effectiveness and habit formation, which makes customers reluctant to opt for such treatments. Alongside there is, the shift in the attitude of patients headed for self-medication is daunting to sales of allergic rhinitis treatment devices worldwide.

The rising penetration of over-the-counter medication is likely to affect the demand for allergic rhinitis treatment device markets. Side effects associated with allergic rhinitis treatments lead to mounting concerns among patients.

The global market for allergic rhinitis is fragmented and has a low technical intensity that affects sales and results in low pricing premiums. The market is signifying low product differentiation and dominance of low-quality products. There is a lack of clear user manuals and briefings on the functional usage of devices which deters the adoption of allergic rhinitis treatment devices.

Segment wise analysis

Phototherapy is largely adopted due to its effectiveness

The allergic rhinitis treatment is segmented into phototherapy, cryotherapy, radio waves, and infrared lights on the basis of types. Phototherapy involves a non-invasive LED method that uses near-infrared light and has proved to be more effective for removing symptoms of allergic rhinitis. This method is widely preferred due to no adverse effects and post-treatment complications.

Both radio waves and cryotherapy are equally effective in decreasing allergic rhinitis symptoms, opening the need for further research to evaluate the effectiveness of both methods and available usage modalities.

Nasal sprays gaining more attention due to immediate relief.

Based on routes of administration, the allergic rhinitis treatment devices are categorized into Oral, Nasal, and Intravenous. Nasal steroids and sprays are most effective in allergic rhinitis treatment owing to their efficiency in use and immediate relief features. The oral drugs in allergic rhinitis tend to show slower effects. Glucocorticoid nasal sprays are the first-line treatment for persistent allergic rhinitis that has few side effects. Intravenous calcium is proven to be effective in reducing allergic responses initial stages of allergic rhinitis.

Regional Insights

North America reigns allergic rhinitis device market share.

Based on the region, North America accounts for the maximum market share for allergic rhinitis treatment devices owing to rising expenditure on research and development in the field. There is propelling awareness about the usefulness of allergic rhinitis treatments that are likely to continue sales of allergic rhinitis treatment devices in the assessment period. Higher per-person income makes people adopt novel treatments for health issues resulting in demand for quality products in the market.

North America is followed by Europe, which is expected to be led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The large healthcare expenditure of Europe is a significant driver of the European allergic rhinitis treatment device market.

The Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a large market for allergic rhinitis treatment device market in the forecast duration owing to the high penetration of pollution and food allergies. Substantial investment in the health sector by governments has a positive impact on more vendors entering into allergic rhinitis treatment device manufacturing. Growing disposable income in this region is likely to rise in demand for allergic rhinitis treatment devices in the forecast duration. China and India are anticipated to hold a major share of the market due to being developing economies and a large populace base.

African regions lately to experience a positive outlook in allergic rhinitis device markets owing to the high prevalence of poverty and deterring social conditions in the region.

Recent developments

The medical device industry is highly competitive due to being high profit. The industry players are focused on increasing production and distribution to increase market reach. However, intrinsic regulatory measures in the industry are deterring entry for start-ups in allergic rhinitis treatment device markets. Manufacturers in the industry are focusing on the healthcare trends such as artificial intelligence, telemedicine, application of big data, and mobile health concepts to gain a competitive edge over others. The industry is dominated by big vendors owing to the use of strategic collaborations and partnerships by key players.

September 2022, Chordate Medical Holding, a special med-tech manufacturer focused on the development of neuromodulating symptoms for treating chronic migraine. The report based on the outcomes put forward the effectiveness of Kinetic Oscillation Stimulation in treating chronic migraine.

China’s Wuhan HNC has developed laser treatment instruments. The recent update on the nasal laser therapy device by the company has gained attention due to its ability for home usage.

Allergic Rhinitis Treatment Device Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Type:

Phototherapy

Lasers

Infrared Light

Cryotherapy

Radio waves

By Routes of Administration:

Oral

Nasal

Intravenous

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

