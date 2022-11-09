Harmonic Scalpels Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Harmonic Scalpels Market size was valued at a million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The basic working principle of a harmonic scalpel is converting ultrasonic energy into mechanical energy. Energy conversion occurs at the active blade delivering high-grade frictional force while the tissue is held in apposition by the inactive upper arm. The active scalpel cuts through the tissue using low-frequency ultrasonic vibrations of 20–60 kHz. The vessel sealing is enabled by the de-natured protein coagulum achieved due to tamponade and co-optation.

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Harmonic Scalpels market based on product, type, and end user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Analysis by Product

  • Harmonic scalpels Accessories
  • Harmonic scalpels Generators
  • Handheld Harmonic Scalpel Device

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Analysis by Type

  • Silicone Liner
  • Thermoplastic Elastomer
  • Polyurethane Liner

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Analysis by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Home Care
  • Others

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Analysis by Region and Country

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Harmonic Scalpels Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

  • Key companies Harmonic Scalpels revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Harmonic Scalpels revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Harmonic Scalpels sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Harmonic Scalpels Manufacturers –

  • Stryker Corporation
  • Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd.
  • EndoAfrique
  • Lotus Ultrasonic Scalpel
  • Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
  • Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
  • Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd.
  • MedWOW Ltd

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Harmonic Scalpels Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Report Scope and Details

Report Features

Details

Base Year of the Analysis

2021

Historical Period

2018-2020

Forecast Period

2022-2030

CAGR

5.2%

Segment Coverage

Product, Type, End User, Region

Region Covered

 North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Countries Covered

 US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar

Companies Covered

 Stryker Corporation, Jinan Bakr Ultrasonic Technology Co. Ltd., Axon Medical Solutions Private Ltd., EndoAfrique, Lotus Ultrasonic Scalpel, Tonglu Rex Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Wuhan BBT Medical Tech. Co. Ltd., MedWOW Ltd.

Customization Scope

20% Free Customization

Report Price and Purchase Option

Single User License: USD 3150
5-User Enterprise License: USD 4950
Corporate License: USD 7680

Post-Sale Analyst Support

2 Months/60 Days

Delivery Format

PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)

