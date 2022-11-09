Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market to Account US$ 1385.5 million by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box sales are currently valued at around US$ 282.5 million and are anticipated to increase at a high CAGR of 7.5% to reach a market valuation of US$ 385.5 million by 2026.

The market for automated blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes is expanding as a result of rising awareness about the merits of automated labelers over manual labelers, increasing rates of chronic diseases & traffic accidents, and rising investments in the development of medical infrastructure across the world.

The Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market report profiles the following companies, which include:

Techno Medica

Sonoco Product Company

Kobayashi Create Co. Ltd

Inpeco SA

Energium Co. Ltd

Scinomix

Greiner Holding

Alifax Holdings SPA

Sarstedt

Softbox Systems

Ambica Pharma Machines Pvt. Ltd

Brooks Life Sciences

CPC Diagnostic Pvt Ltd

Energium Co., Ltd

HERMA GmbH

The report details all the essential aspects of growth and their potential in developing a strong growth strategy for the client. Descriptive accounts of aspects such as revenue, sales, mergers, acquisitions, trends, risks, opportunities have been discussed in the given Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market report. Current market conditions as well as an in detail evaluation of the Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box market has been provided in the given report.

Conducts Overall Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Segmentation:

Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Product Coverage: –

Automated Blood Tube Labelers

Specimen Transport Boxes

Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market End Use Coverage: –

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Others

Regions covered in the Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box market report 2022: –

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

“Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders”

Prevalence of cardiovascular disorders has increased exponentially over the past few years and this trend is projected to be rife across the forecast period as well. The aforementioned factor has resulted in a high number of cardiac surgeries being performed and this is driving the surgical kits market potential.

The rising geriatric population and poor lifestyle choices are expected to further increase the incidence of cardiovascular disorders and hence are predicted to drive surgical kit demand throughout the forecast period.

